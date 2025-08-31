Cricket betting tips: The Hundred final Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets preview and best bets

Defending champions Oval Invincibles bid to make it three in a row when meeting Trent Rockets in the final of the Hundred at Lord's on Sunday night – Richard Mann provides his preview.

It’s remarkable to think that we won’t see SAM CURRAN in England colours next week, given the Oval Invincibles frontman has dominated another season of The Hundred. The classy all-rounder remains on Brendon McCullum’s cold list, but Curran has been red-hot in the last few weeks, averaging 37.16 with the bat at a whopping strike-rate of 178.40. With the ball, Curran has 12 wickets at 17.25. When the Invincibles and their opponents in Sunday’s final, Trent Rockets, met in the regular season, Curran produced a match-winning performance, blasting 54 from only 24 balls to turn a tough run chase into a walk in the park. He cleared the ropes six times that night. Given how much responsibility Curran has in this Invincibles side, batting at number four and bowling at the death, he is sure to be heavily involved in this latest final, so snapping up some 9/1 for him to again be MATCH HERO makes sense. Invincibles have all bases covered This is a final I expect the Invincibles to win. For three years now, they have been the best team in The Hundred, winning the last two editions and once again finishing top of the league table this time around.

Sam Curran is a key man for Oval Invincibles

This side has everything. They are brilliantly led by the astute Sam Billings, have power up top from Will Jacks and Jordan Cox, the class of Curran in the middle order, and then monstrous power late in the innings from South African Donovan Ferreira and Tom Curran, who hits the ball a long way but has barely been required this season. The Curran brothers lead an excellent attack that also features last year’s final hero Saqib Mahmood and experienced, Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff. Adam Zampa has flown halfway around the world for the final, meaning Rashid Khan’s absence should be minimal. The other factor to consider is that the Invincibles have had the weekend to prepare, reward for finishing top of the league table, while the Rockets endured a late finish across town on Saturday night as their Eliminator with Northern Superchargers was eventually rained off just before 10pm. The Rockets progressed to the final having finished one spot higher in the table. I do think this is a huge advantage for the champions. It certainly was last year when they outstayed Southern Brave in the final, and all things being equal, I expect them to win again. Prices of 7/10 about the Invincibles to win the match don't look bad, in truth, but having put them up at 7/2 in the pre-tournament preview, I don’t need to press up again. Rockets bowling must show its worth I do have lots of respect for the Rockets whose bowling has been generally excellent all season, albeit on some tricky surfaces at Trent Bridge. They have lots of variety in that attack.

That batting would concern me a little. Tom Banton is a fabulous talent, and Joe Root typically solid, but I’m not sure they can match the power of the Invincibles, nor do they have that so-important pedigree. I thought the Invincibles exposed some weakness in the Rockets earlier in the season and if both teams play their best game, three should be the magic number for Billings' boys. Promotion incoming for Hain? I noted with interest that the Rockets dropped Max Holden for Saturday’s Eliminator, replacing him with confirmed finisher Ross Whiteley. With Rehan Ahmed batting three, David Willey seems likely to move up to number four. After that it’s more finishers, and I do wonder if a few early wickets might see a promotion for SAM HAIN who is currently 22/1 to be TOP TRENT ROCKETS BATSMAN. Hain is a fine player, a monster on the county circuit who has enjoyed another strong T20 Blast campaign, amassing 439 runs at 43.90 for Birmingham Bears for whom he bats number four.

I’m not sure why the Rockets haven’t fancied Hain this year, bating him down the order, but the fact they have stuck with him when they could easily get another bowling option in their XI suggests they want the insurance he provides, presumably in the event of early wickets. The Invincibles have an attack that can make early inroads, and Hain could quite easily find himself batting four or five here, protecting the likes of Marcus Stoinis and George Linde who will be held back for later in the innings. It’s clearly a bet that could go down quickly if the Rockets start their batting innings well, but I’m happy to chance my arm to small stakes on a player I’ve always rated highly who could have things set up for him to show his true worth. Elsewhere, I did consider playing unders on total matches sixes, with the line currently set at 12.5, but the Invincibles hit boundaries for fun, and Lord’s will surely hope they have prepared a good pitch for the ECB’s pet project showcase event. Preview published at 0850 BST on 31/08/25