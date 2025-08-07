Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets preview and best bets

Friday night's offering from The Hundred sees Birmingham Phoenix host Trent Rockets – Richard Mann previews the action.
Cricket betting tips: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets
2pts Ben Duckett to make a fifty in the match at 7/2 (bet365)
Switching formats from Test cricket to The Hundred proved no obstacle to success for BEN DUCKETT last season, and he looks worth backing to hit the ground running in Friday night’s clash between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets.
Duckett was arguably the best batsman in the tournament last year, finishing as the second highest runscorer despite only playing seven matches in which he amassed 269 runs at an average of 67.25.
And the Duckett train continues to roll on. The left-hander is hot from a strong Test series against India where he signed off with scores of 43 and 54 at the Oval having earlier made 94 in Manchester and a big hundred in Leeds.
With all the signs pointing to a good pitch at Edgbaston, and that has certainly been the case this summer, the milestones markets are sure to prove popular on Friday, with Duckett topping the bill.
The general 11/4 about Duckett making a fifty in the match appeals, making the 7/2 at bet365 impossible to ignore.
In the early throws of The Hundred this year, it’s been more low than high when it comes to runs, but Edgbaston is renowned for high totals.
We’ll see how that plays out in the coming days, but confirmation that last season’s swing-happy balls have this year been discarded means the low scores seen on this ground in the 2024 edition ought not to be replicated.
Both teams to score 160+ runs is priced at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook), and the likes of Tom Banton, Joe Root and Marcus Stoinis should ensure the Rockets pack a punch with the bat.
I’ll hold fire with runs while we continue to feel our way into the competition, but on paper, these are two solid batting line-ups.
As ever, Phoenix will rely heavily on that man Duckett, and so will I.
Preview published at 1430 BST on 07/08/25
