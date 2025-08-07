Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets preview and best bets

Switching formats from Test cricket to The Hundred proved no obstacle to success for BEN DUCKETT last season, and he looks worth backing to hit the ground running in Friday night’s clash between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets.

Duckett was arguably the best batsman in the tournament last year, finishing as the second highest runscorer despite only playing seven matches in which he amassed 269 runs at an average of 67.25.

And the Duckett train continues to roll on. The left-hander is hot from a strong Test series against India where he signed off with scores of 43 and 54 at the Oval having earlier made 94 in Manchester and a big hundred in Leeds.

With all the signs pointing to a good pitch at Edgbaston, and that has certainly been the case this summer, the milestones markets are sure to prove popular on Friday, with Duckett topping the bill.