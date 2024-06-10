Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: Australia v Namibia preview and best bets

With three matches to go at in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, Richard Mann has five recommended bets to consider.

Cricket betting tips: T20 World Cup 1pt Josh Hazlewood top Australia bowler at 15/4 (bet365) 1pt Josh Hazlewood Man of the Match at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt Zane Green top Namibia batsman at 20/1 (BetVictor) 1pt Jasprit Bumrah Man of the Match at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt Mohammed Siraj Man of the Match at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Three matches for cricket fans to get stuck into at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, with Australia bidding to maintain their unbeaten record when taking on Namibia in North Sound at 1.30am, UK time. Hazlewood set to shine It will certainly be an early start for UK fans, or a late one depending on your approach, but JOSH HAZLEWOOD should be the worth the lack of sleep, backed for top Australia bowler honours and in the Man of the Match market. Hazlewood is a top-class operator across all three formats, and it might surprise some to learn that he actually has a better strike-rate (17.1) in T20Is than even teammate Mitchell Starc (18.2). Adam Zampa comes next with a strike-rate of 18.3, while Pat Cummins lags further behind at 19.7. Hazlewood has only claimed one wicket in the first two matches at this World Cup, but he came back brilliantly after a tough start against England and I’m pretty sure a big haul for the New South Wales quick is just around the corner.

When Australia played Namibia in a World Cup warm-up match late last month, Hazlewood returned outstanding figures of 4-3-5-2. Anything like a repeat performance could see him claim Man of the Match honours and I’m keen to snap up the 12/1 currently on offer. Green to tame the Aussies Wicket-keeper ZANE GREEN impressed in that warm-up match, top scoring from the middle-order for Namibia with 38, and he chipped in with a useful 28 in the recent defeat to Scotland. In the expectation that Hazlewood and co will do plenty of early damage with the new ball, betting the Namibia middle/lower order makes perfect sense here. At 20/1, Green fits the bill. CLICK HERE to back Green with Sky Bet India's bowlers to feast in New York In New York, India and United States of America lock horns at 3.30pm, UK time. India are two from two having pulled off a memorable heist against Pakistan at the weekend, though USA are also unbeaten following wins over Canada and Pakistan. Expect the hosts to come out all guns blazing once more, but the pitch in New York has consistently proven hard work for batsmen, even the very best, and USA will find this much different to Dallas. Conversely, India must be commended for overcoming conditions completely alien from what they faced in the IPL only a few weeks ago, and I expect them to have too much for USA here.

Jasprit Bumrah