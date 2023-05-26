Surrey looked ominously good when outgunning Middlesex in their T20 Blast opener at Lord's on Thursday, and more of the same could be on the cards when they face 2021 champions Kent on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Fifties for both of the Curran brothers and a Man of the Match performance from Will Jacks powered Surrey to that London Derby victory, and with the likes of Sunil Narine and Sean Abbott also in their ranks, a bold title bid should be in the offing this term.

For much of last year's campaign, Surrey looked the best team in the competition before losing a thrilling quarter-final against Yorkshire when badly affected by international call-ups.

On the other hand, Kent were never at the races last year, though they confirmed they remain a strong white-ball outfit when winning the 50-over competition.

A seven-wicket drubbing of Gloucestershire on Wednesday suggests they will fare much better in the coming weeks, and the bowling looks particularly strong with Michael Hogan, Kane Richardson and George Linde bringing plenty of international experience to the table.

As such, I'm happy to avoid to the outright betting, instead focussing on the side markets.