Richard Mann previews Friday night's T20 Blast clash between Surrey and Kent – check out his best bets here.
1pt Jordan Cox top Kent batsman at 7/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Tom Curran top Surrey batsman at 11/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
Surrey looked ominously good when outgunning Middlesex in their T20 Blast opener at Lord's on Thursday, and more of the same could be on the cards when they face 2021 champions Kent on Friday, live on Sky Sports.
Fifties for both of the Curran brothers and a Man of the Match performance from Will Jacks powered Surrey to that London Derby victory, and with the likes of Sunil Narine and Sean Abbott also in their ranks, a bold title bid should be in the offing this term.
For much of last year's campaign, Surrey looked the best team in the competition before losing a thrilling quarter-final against Yorkshire when badly affected by international call-ups.
On the other hand, Kent were never at the races last year, though they confirmed they remain a strong white-ball outfit when winning the 50-over competition.
A seven-wicket drubbing of Gloucestershire on Wednesday suggests they will fare much better in the coming weeks, and the bowling looks particularly strong with Michael Hogan, Kane Richardson and George Linde bringing plenty of international experience to the table.
As such, I'm happy to avoid to the outright betting, instead focussing on the side markets.
With two fine seam attacks on show, betting the middle order might be the way to go and JORDAN COX looks worth a bet in the top Kent batsman market.
A blistering 38 not out from only 17 balls saw him win this market on Wednesday, confirming the long-held suspicion that international honours will follow, having initially burst onto the scene in the 2021 final when his unbeaten 58 from only 28 balls guided Kent's successful run chase.
With a few doubts about veteran Joe Denly in this format nowadays and the generally excellent Sam Billings short of runs of late, I certainly think there is a bet to be struck in this market and the dangerous Cox fits the bill at 7/1.
With Kent's own seam attack packing a punch, too, I'm going to have a dart at the top Surrey batsman market.
The first port of call is TOM CURRAN who compiled an excellent half-century on Thursday and has still been underestimated in the betting at 11/1.
Curran is playing as a specialist batsman as he continues his recovery from a stress fracture in his back, and given his form and the expectance that he will continue to occupy the number four position, I'm happy to chance him at odds that are patently a few points too big.
Preview posted at 0955 BST on 26/05/2023
