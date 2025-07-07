Cricket betting tips: T20 Blast Somerset v Essex preview and best bets

When it comes to domestic cricket, Taunton remains one of the best places to bat in England, so expect more of the same when Somerset host Essex in the T20 Blast live on Sky Sports on Tuesday.

The fact is, the pitch is always flat and true here, while the recent hot spell has ensured the small outfield is lightening quick.

In five Blast games here so far this season, we’ve already seen five scores of over 200, the highest 235-5 by the home side when batting second against Middlesex.

Somerset boast a decent pace attack, led by New Zealand international Matt Henry, while Australian Riley Meredith is very quick and can be a handful at the death if let loose at the lower order.

However, anyone can go the distance on this ground against set batters, and it’s no surprise to see a Somerset man in Will Smeed currently standing as the leading runscorer in the competition.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Sean Dickson are others enjoying fruitful campaigns, while Tom Banton is unlikely to stay quiet for long.