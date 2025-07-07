Cricket betting tips: T20 Blast Somerset v Essex preview and best bets

The Sky Sports cameras head to Taunton on Tuesday as Somerset host Essex – check out Richard Mann's preview and best bets here.
2pts Over 14.5 total match sixes at 5/6 (General)
When it comes to domestic cricket, Taunton remains one of the best places to bat in England, so expect more of the same when Somerset host Essex in the T20 Blast live on Sky Sports on Tuesday.
The fact is, the pitch is always flat and true here, while the recent hot spell has ensured the small outfield is lightening quick.
In five Blast games here so far this season, we’ve already seen five scores of over 200, the highest 235-5 by the home side when batting second against Middlesex.
Somerset boast a decent pace attack, led by New Zealand international Matt Henry, while Australian Riley Meredith is very quick and can be a handful at the death if let loose at the lower order.
However, anyone can go the distance on this ground against set batters, and it’s no surprise to see a Somerset man in Will Smeed currently standing as the leading runscorer in the competition.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Sean Dickson are others enjoying fruitful campaigns, while Tom Banton is unlikely to stay quiet for long.
All in all, this Somerset batting looks full of runs, particularly at home, and they chased down 179 well when making a successful raid on Hampshire on Sunday.
So, what of Essex, who are currently languishing at the bottom of the South Group?
It’s been pretty grim from the Chelmsford side so far, with another defeat on Friday once again highlighting just how poor their bowling has been all year.
However, Sunday was a huge step forward as they chased down 142 in a reduced 12-over match against Surrey at the Oval, Michael Pepper and Paul Walter clicking into gear at the top of the order.
And that’s the thing, there is plenty of power in this Essex batting line-up when they hit their straps, with Jordan Cox and Matt Critchley also very dangerous operators.
I still make Somerset strong favourites for this one, but I do think it’s a match which will produce runs on this ground, for both sides, and that looks the best angle in.
Should they bat first, 200, possibly even 210 and 220 could be on the cards for Somerset, while Essex are capable of playing their part in any both teams to score bets that may become available. 180 would be ideal if any bookmaker chooses to price up that market.
For now, I'm happy to play OVER 14.5 TOTAL MATCH SIXES, a seemingly high line but one that is regularly surpassed at this venue.
