Richard Mann previews Friday night's action from the T20 Blast, as Hampshire host Gloucestershire in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

It’s all to play for in the South Group on Friday night, with the Sky Sports cameras heading to the Ageas Bowl as Hampshire entertain Gloucestershire in a must-win clash for both sides. Following a stuttering start, Hampshire have burst into life on the back of some brilliant batting from captain James Vince, and with Ben McDermott and Jake Weatherley providing fine support, they suddenly look a strong outfit. The experienced Chris Wood, and spinners Mason Crane and Liam Dawson, help form a varied bowling attack and with so many options with the ball, Hampshire would appear to hold the edge in their own backyard. That doesn’t detract from the threat Gloucestershire pose, however, and in James Bracey and David Payne, they house two young cricketers in their ranks who have already earned international recognition from England, while Benny Howell and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips are two fine all-rounders who have been going well of late. The visitors have proved largely consistent throughout the season, winning five and losing five of their completed matches, but they were beaten by nine runs when these two sides met in Bristol recently, as Hampshire’s first-innings score of 178/8 proved good enough. I can see a similar scenario here, and with Southampton generally proving a good place to bat, backing Hampshire to win and both teams to score 170+ runs at 4/1 (Sky Bet) makes obvious appeal. CLICK HERE to back Hampshire to win and both teams to score 170+ with Sky Bet In the side markets, Vince’s excellent form is countered by my own high opinion of the destructive McDermott, meaning I’m not keen to strike a bet in the top Hampshire batsman market, while the excellent Bracey is batting too low in the order to warrant a bet in the same market for Gloucestershire.

Perhaps dutching Vince (7/2) and McDermott (4/1) in the top Match batsman market will appeal to some, but that requires a hefty initial outlay for a bet that really does require all eggs in one basket. With lots of batting talent on show, I’ll stick with runs and a Hampshire win, one that will take them one step closer to consecutive Finals Day appearances. More runs likely at Trent Bridge Elsewhere, Nottinghamshire take on Durham at Trent Bridge. 2017 and 2020 T20 Blast winners Nottinghamshire won’t be contesting this year’s quarter-finals, nor will Durham, but these two struggling sides could well put on a show on a generally excellent batting surface. As we saw in the recent Test match between England and New Zealand at this venue, this is a high-scoring ground, with a rapid outfield and beautiful wicket meaning there are runs to be had. Mixed weather in the build-up to the match raises the possibility of a reduced game if the rain doesn’t clear in time, but the forecast is promising from Friday evening onwards and a high-scoring contest seems likely.

Nottinghamshire have been largely poor in this competition this season, only winning five of their 12 matches thus far, but they have won their last two and when the batting has fired – namely Alex Hales and Joe Clarke – they have remained very dangerous. They have still managed five scores of over 170, the lowest of those being 179/7 twice, and have passed 200 on two occasions, both at Trent Bridge, with their 247/6 against Derbyshire demonstrating their capabilities. Back on home turf and up against a Durham attack that has at times impressed, but has also conceded 200 in three of their 11 completed matches, I think Hales and co can go big, especially with this being their last T20 fixture in front of their home fans this year, and Dan Christian's final match at Trent Bridge. It is also worth noting that Nottinghamshire have batted well in the two recent victories they have registered, the first of which when breaking their own highest T20 total record against Derbyshire. Perhaps the shackles have been released and this power-packed batting line-up can finish on a high. The question is, then, whether the play is overs on Nottinghamshire runs – if batting first – or whether Durham can keep to their side of the bargain and ensure this is a high-scoring match. At first glance, the evidence isn’t overly compelling with a host of middling Durham scores uninspiring, but many of those scores that came in the region of 150 were made at Chester-Le-Street where batting can be tricky.

When Durham have played at the likes of Leicester and Northampton, they made scores in excess of 180, and then posted 207-8 in Leeds as the likes of Graham Clark and Ollie Robinson flexed their muscles. South African David Bedingham is a much better player than he has shown of late, too. If this does prove to be a real dust-up, expect Nottinghamshire to prove too strong, but Durham are capable of scoring runs if presented with the right conditions, and they should get that at Trent Bridge. Finding side markets for the Blast matches not shown on Sky has proved a thankless task this summer, but a second look is always worthwhile nearer the time, with both teams to score 180+ runs very interesting if priced up anywhere. In addition to that, backing the team batting second to chase down a considerable total at big prices, even if only for trading purposes, certainly isn't a bad approach to take at this venue. Published at 0930 BST on 01/07/22