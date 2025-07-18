Cricket betting tips: T20 Blast Nottinghamshire v Lancashire preview and best bets

Richard Mann has a trio of bets picked out for tonight's T20 Blast action, as Nottinghamshire host Lancashire live on Sky Sports.

Cricket betting tips: T20 Blast 2pts Nottinghamshire to beat Lancashire at 8/5 (William Hill, AK Bets) 2pts Chris Green over 29.5 player performance points at 4/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt No fifty in Durham/Northamptonshire match at 5/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Trent Bridge takes centre stage this evening as Nottinghamshire host Lancashire in the T20 Blast, live on Sky Sports Cricket at 6.30pm. The betting and current league standings confirm that Lancashire are strong favourites for this one, having sealed a home quarter-final with victory over Yorkshire on Thursday. Jos Buttler and James Anderson did the bulk of the heavy lifting in Leeds, but I suspect Anderson will be rested just 24 hours later, with Lancashire having very little to play for and more important days ahead. Lancashire vulnerable? In fact, Lancashire could be forgiven for taking their foot of the gas here, and don’t be surprised if Anderson isn’t the only big name to earn a rest as some of those in the squad itch to get some game time. As for the hosts, this year’s campaign has been a generally disappointing one, though six wins from 13 matches is hardly a disaster, and they have won three of their last five. Crucially, their last two home fixtures yielded wins.

The home batting retains a strong look to it on paper, with Joe Clarke opening the batting and the likes of Jack Haynes and Moises Henriques solidifying the top four. Tom Moores, Matthew Montgomery and Daniel Sams offer plenty of power through the middle. The experienced Sams is the key man with the ball at the death, but this is a generally well-balanced attack boosted by the recent return of Olly Stone. He should get better and better with more cricket under his belt. I think Nottinghamshire can be very competitive, especially in front of their home crowd, and I do wonder if Lancashire will already have one eye on that quarter-final and a possible Finals Day appearance. As such, I’m happy to chance the hosts at 8/5. Green set for another big night The respective top batsman markets are interesting, if not all that appealing. I chanced my arm with Chris Green at Headingley and he produced a handy cameo, though the strength of that Lancashire top order does make it hard for anyone lower down to win this market. Green does appeal for Player Performance purposes, however, with his recent bowling figures of 4-34, 3-15 and 3-27 backed up by knocks of 6, 31 not out and 16 with the bat.

Chris Green in action in the Big Bash

His current line of 29.5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) looks too low. At 9/2, Jack Haynes would be my pick for Nottinghamshire, but I had hoped he might’ve have been missed in the market. Go low at Durham Elsewhere, I want to back NO FIFTY IN THE MATCH when Durham host Northamptonshire at 6.30, UK time. Like most places in the country, Durham has been very dry summer, taking plenty of spin, and we haven't seen very many big individual scores on this ground at all. And with Durham currently struggling for form and in danger of blowing their early-season gains, this match has the potential be low scoring. The visitors have in fact scored heavily in their last two games, but have also thrown in some stinkers this season, including when only managing 142-8 in the reverse fixture. This is never a market for maximum stakes, but the 5/1 with bet365 looks worth a small play with the possibility of tricky batting conditions. Preview published at 1140 BST on 18/07/25