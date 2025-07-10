Cricket betting tips: T20 Blast Lancashire v Yorkshire preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Friday night's Roses clash between Lancashire and Yorkshire, where the hosts appear to hold all the aces.

Cricket betting tips: T20 Blast 2pts James Whartson top Yorkshire batsman at 15/2

The T20 Blast is headlined by the Roses clash at Old Trafford on Friday night, 7pm UK time, as Lancashire host close rivals Yorkshire. Despite suffering a heavy defeat in Birmingham on Wednesday, Lancashire have been going particularly well, currently sitting atop of the North Group and boosted by the returns to domestic duty of Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone. And when you add regulars Keaton Jennings, and this season James Anderson, to the mix, this has the look of a mighty T20 outfit. Anderson has resumed his white-ball career with aplomb, picking up 13 wickets from six matches with an impressive economy rate of 7.23.

I’d expect Lancashire to prove too strong for Yorkshire here, especially with home advantage, though bookmakers haven’t missed the visitors’ poor T20 season thus far, and the hosts are only 4/7 to prevail. Despite boasting the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan in their ranks, Yorkshire are currently bottom of the North Group, with seven defeats from 10 matches. Australian Will Sutherland has been brought in to bolster their resources, but New Zealand paceman Will O’Rourke has gone home, so Matt Milnes and Dom Bess will now carry a heavy burden with the ball against this power-packed home batting line-up. Bess is of interest in the top Yorkshire bowler market, given Old Trafford generally spins and that the country is currently enjoying a scorching summer. Bess has bowled well all season, claiming 11 wickets and rarely going for many runs, and I suspect he’ll bowl well again, for all 9/2 isn’t screaming bet.

Conversely, JAMES WHARTON is hard to ignore in the top Yorkshire batsmen market, with 15/2 just plain wrong. Wharton is Yorkshire’s second highest runscorer this season, behind Malan, with 312 runs at an average of 31.20. Crucially, while Malan has been quiet more recently, Wharton has put together scores of 36, 88 and 33 in his last three Blast outings. He’ll bat at number four, by which time Anderson might well have taken leave following his new-ball spell, and this strapping, powerful right-hander looks worth a bet at the odds. Preview published at 1900 BST on 10/07/25