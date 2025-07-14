Cricket betting tips: T20 Blast Durham v Leicestershire preview and best bets

Richard Mann has bets at 16/1 and 11/2 for Tuesday night's T20 Blast match between Durham and Leicestershire.

Cricket betting tips: T20 Blast 1pt No fifty in the match at 11/2 (bet365) 1pt Will Rhodes top Durham batsman at 16/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The weather is due to take a turn for the worst this week, with the recent hot spell replaced by plenty of rain over the coming days. Durham should gets its fair share, though Tuesday’s televised T20 Blast fixture against Leicestershire (6.30pm, UK Time) might miss the worst of it, depending on which forecast you read. A spot of rain would be very welcome at Chester-le-Street, given how dry the pitch in Durham has been this summer, meaning we’ve often seen sides line-up with three spinners in their starting XI. That is unusual in this country, especially on this ground, though a range of scores in this competition suggests the pitch has been far from a minefield, even if taking plenty of spin.

But I do feel as the summer goes on, and the games rack up on these grounds, it’s inevitable we will see some tired, worn pitches that make runscoring hard, particularly with the weather as hot as it has been. The other interesting point is that neither team comes into this match in flying form, Durham in danger of blowing their early-season gains following back-to-back defeats where they didn’t bat well, and Leicestershire having lost three of their last four. With solid spin options on both sides, I’m leaning towards this being a low-scoring affair, so that could be an option for in-play punters, particularly if the early signs are that this is a worn surface offering plenty of spin. For now, I’m going to take a chance on NO FIFTY IN THE MATCH at 11/2 (bet365). This can be an incredibly frustrating market to play, and one I wouldn’t advocate big stakes on, but most of the half-centuries scored here this season have only just crawled over the line, with 51 the top score in the most recent Blast match on this ground. At the current odds, I’m happy to play.

A 2nd Durham T20 fifty for Will Rhodes.

That 51 in the last game was scored by WILL RHODES, and I’m struggling to see why he is 16/1 to win the top Durham batsman market again. The former Warwickshire captain has been very good in this competition this season, scoring 288 runs from the middle order at an average of 72.00, thanks to a brace of fifties which saw him win this market on both occasions. Only openers Alex Lees and Graham Clark have scored more runs than Rhodes for Durham this season, and not that many more. The left-hander will bat in the middle order, anywhere from number five to seven, so this could be one of those frustrating wagers that never gets up and running. However, the numbers and Rhodes’ form tell us he shouldn’t be the price he is, so another small bet is advised. Preview published at 1100 BST on 14/07/25