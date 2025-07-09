Cricket betting tips: T20 Blast Derbyshire v Worcestershire preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Thursday night's T20 Blast clash between Derbyshire and Worcestershire – check out his preview and best bets here.
The Sky Sports cameras will pitch up in Derby on Thursday, as Derbyshire host Worcestershire at 7pm, UK time.
The visitors claimed a big win over Northamptonshire last time out, but don’t underestimate Derbyshire who remain very dangerous and registered a thumping win over Yorkshire on Sunday.
Aneurin Donald was the star of the show on that occasion, blasting 85 from only 30 balls as Derbyshire sauntered to their victory target of 201.
Donald remains very dangerous and is perhaps one to take overs on individual fours and sixes about, rather than backing him to be Derbyshire’s top runscorer again – with Caleb Jewell and veterans Wayne Madsen and Samit Patel representing solid opposition.
Donald struck seven maximums against Yorkshire, but won’t be able to regularly repeat those heroics. However, the pitch in Derby is generally pretty good, so he is sure to be eyeing more fireworks.
As for Worcestershire, who currently sit just above Derbyshire in the North Group, their star man is Adam Hose who put Nottinghamshire to the sword earlier in the campaign and made 266 in his most recent County Championship appearance.
Hose rightly heads the batting in the top Worcestershire batsman market, but we shouldn’t underestimate the efforts of Australian international BEN DWARSHUIS, who has 13 wickets from eight matches this season and 180 runs at an average of 45.00.
Dwarshuis is another product of Big Bash giants Sydney Sixers, and he is a real death specialist, both with bat and ball.
As a bowler, he combines guile and craft with that priceless left-arm angle, while his batting is powerful, the foundations of which come from a wonderful bat swing. It's no surprise that he has 11 fours and 12 sixes from only 112 balls faced this term.
With a penchant for late cameos with the bat, and so much responsibility with the ball, Dwarshuis is always in the game for Worcestershire.
As such, I’m happy to back OVER 30.5 DWARSHUIS PLAYER PERFORMANCE POINTS at 5/6, with a smaller stake advised in the Man of the Match market at 12/1.
