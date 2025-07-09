Cricket betting tips: T20 Blast Derbyshire v Worcestershire preview and best bets

The Sky Sports cameras will pitch up in Derby on Thursday, as Derbyshire host Worcestershire at 7pm, UK time.

The visitors claimed a big win over Northamptonshire last time out, but don’t underestimate Derbyshire who remain very dangerous and registered a thumping win over Yorkshire on Sunday.

Aneurin Donald was the star of the show on that occasion, blasting 85 from only 30 balls as Derbyshire sauntered to their victory target of 201.

Donald remains very dangerous and is perhaps one to take overs on individual fours and sixes about, rather than backing him to be Derbyshire’s top runscorer again – with Caleb Jewell and veterans Wayne Madsen and Samit Patel representing solid opposition.

Donald struck seven maximums against Yorkshire, but won’t be able to regularly repeat those heroics. However, the pitch in Derby is generally pretty good, so he is sure to be eyeing more fireworks.