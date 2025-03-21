Cricket betting tips: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews the opening weekend of IPL 2025, with three matches covered and a couple of recommended bets to consider.

Cricket betting tips: IPL 2pts Sunrisers Hyderabad highest first six overs score against Rajasthan Royals at 4/6 (General) 2pts Chennai Super Kings to beat Mumbai Indians at 10/11 (Sky Bet, Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru When: 14:00, Saturday

Where: Eden Gardens

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket The wait is finally over, with IPL 2025 scheduled to begin with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon. KKR plundered big runs for fun last season, but as alluded to in my outright preview here, the departures of Phil Salt, and in particular, Shreyas Iyer, could really hurt their title defence. Salt will be in opposition on Saturday, having been snapped by RCB at the mega auction, and the visitors will hope his opening partnership with Virat Kohli can improve their fortunes.

RCB have been the nearly men of this competition for so long, but balance and squad depth again threatens to hold them back, and KKR would be my preference here. A high-scoring contest on one of the best pitches to bat in India would seem likely – and with that in mind, do check out Paul Krishnamurty’s in-depth guide to the IPL grounds here. However, a bleak forecast for Saturday suggests this game is in big danger – a real shame – so any both teams to score bets are probably best put on hold. As always in rain-affected matches, it can often pay to keep the openers on side in the top batsman markets, but I’m not sure we’ll see much play at all, so no bet is the advice.

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals When: 10:00, Sunday

Where: Hyderabad

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad kick off their season by entertaining Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Beaten finalists last season, Sunrisers are sure to adopt the all-out-attack approach with the bat that served them so well last term. Three of the four highest scores last season were posted by Sunrisers. Names to look out for are Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen who form the core of this powerful Sunrisers batting line-up.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Head and Abhishek will rekindle their opening partnership, and each picked up three Man of the Match gongs last season. They are 8/1 and 9/1 respectively on Sunday. With Jos Buttler having ended his long association with the Royals, I’d be slightly more concerned about the away batting here, for all there is still quality in the shape of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag. Nevertheless, I won’t be rushing to take the 13/8 (Sky Bet) for both teams to score 200+ runs, even though this ground witnessed seven scores of 200+ in seven matches played here last term. Perhaps playing overs on Sunrisers’ runs, should they bat first, will be the way to go. At this stage, the bet that stands out is for SUNRISERS TO HAVE THE HIGHEST FIRST SIX OVERS SCORE at 4/6. There have been some changes to both bowling attacks in the off-season, but the Royals batting has been weakened by that loss of Buttler. Even with Buttler opening the batting last season, no Royals batsman could boast a strike-rate better than the 163.76 Shimron Hetmyer finished the campaign with. In contrast, Abhishek struck at 204.21, Head 191.55, and Klaasen 171.07. It’s worth emphasising again what a good place to bat Hyderabad was last season, but still, those numbers suggest a stark difference in approach from the respective top orders. Back Sunrisers to win the early race again. CLICK HERE to back Sunrisers highest first six overs score with Sky Bet

Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians When: 14:00, Sunday

Where: Chennai

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket In Sunday’s second offering from the IPL, Chennai Super Kings play host to Mumbai Indians. This fixture pits the two most successful franchises in the history of the IPL against each other, but for Mumbai, things have been a struggle more recently. They finished bottom of the league table last season. As a result, a big revamp of their squad was carried out at the latest mega auction, with Trent Boult and Ryan Rickelton two big signings to note.

Injury concerns for Jasprit Bumrah