Cricket betting tips: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants preview and best bets

Richard Mann bagged a couple of winners from two bets on Sunday, and returns with his preview of Thursday's IPL action.
Cricket betting tips: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants
2pts Sunrisers Hyderabad to score over 104.5 runs in the first 10 overs at 5/6 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
Everything is pointing towards high-scoring match in the IPL on Thursday, when Sunrisers Hyderabad host Lucknow Super Giants.
Sunrisers kicked off their campaign by amassing 286-6 against Rajasthan Royals on this ground on Sunday, thanks to a blistering, unbeaten century from Ishan Kishan and more fireworks from their opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.
There was a typically rapid cameo from middle-order powerhouse Heinrich Klaasen, too.
Sunrisers were 77-3 after the powerplay on Sunday, and 135-2 after 10 overs, meaning the block runs lines on offer with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook are very appealing.
I’ll back SUNRISERS TO SCORE OVER 104.5 RUNS IN THE FIRST 10 OVERS at 5/6.
As I stated in my pre-tournament pieces, Hyderabad was a terrific place to bat last season, and on the evidence of Sunday’s match, we can expect more of the same this year.
Moreover, the Super Giants bowling looked particularly flimsy in their opening fixture, when failing to defend 209, that despite reducing Delhi Capitals to 7-3 and 65-5.
High scores have proven to be a feature of the early throws of this year’s competition, but this Super Giants attack has more holes than most and could be in for a tough few weeks.
Conversely, Sunrisers are clearly one of the most destructive batting teams going, especially at home, and are expected to make another rapid start.
