Cricket betting tips: Sri Lanka v England T20I match preview and best bets

Moreover, recent history would point to this ground and the conditions it throws up being much more to their liking than what they were faced with in Colombo, with higher-scoring matches generally the norm here.

This series will be used to put the finishing touches to England’s preparations for next month’s T20 World Cup, and the tourists have every right to be confident switching to what is a strong format for them on the back of a notable victory in the preceding ODIs.

England’s tour of Sri Lanka shifts to the T20I format on Friday, as Harry Brook’s side begin a three-match series in Pallekele (13:30).

That will suit the blockbuster opening pair of Phil Salt and JOS BUTTLER, and the latter remains a solid bet in the top England batsman market at 10/3.

Buttler didn’t need to do that much heavy lifting in the ODI series, but contributed a cool 33 not out in game two to guide England to victory, and his recent numbers in this format are very strong.

In 2025, Buttler averaged 34.28 in T20Is, and 42.00 in 2024, rather shutting down recent noise suggesting he might not be the force of old.

Crucially, Buttler opens the batting in this format, always a huge advantage for bettors, and I remain firmly of the view that he is England’s best batsman in T20 cricket.

Posted at 13:45 GMT on 29/01/26

