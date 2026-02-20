Cricket betting tips: Sri Lanka v England T20 World Cup preview and best bets

Cricket expert Richard Mann delivers his verdict on England's T20 World Cup clash with Sri Lanka on Sunday morning.
Cricket tips: Sri Lanka v England
2pts Harry Brook top England batsman at 7/1 (BetMGM, Virgin Bet)
England return to Sri Lanka for Sunday’s (09:30) Super-Eights clash with good memories, having beaten the hosts in both ODI and T20I series in the run-up to this T20 World Cup.
Sri Lanka have since given that form a boost, beating Australia to secure their place in the last eight, though they came unstuck against Zimbabwe on Thursday.
It’s not been plain sailing for England at this World Cup either. Underwhelming would be the term I’d use, though there is an old adage about not peaking too soon, and I wouldn’t judge England too harshly on their sole defeat to West Indies on a spinning pitch.
Conditions in Pallekele are usually pretty good for batting, or at least the best of Sri Lanka’s international venues, and the home team chased 182 comfortably against Australia here last week.
That makes both teams score 170+ runs on Sunday interesting, though odds of 6/4 mean I’m happy enough to sit that one out.
England’s opening pair of Jos Buttler and Phil Salt have yet to set the tournament alight, with the former’s form of particular concern.
However, that does potentially open up the TOP ENGLAND BATSMAN market, with HARRY BROOK looking a big price at 7/1 when you consider he is now England’s premier white-ball batsman, and that he was outstanding in that aforementioned tour of Sri Lanka recently.
The downside is that he’s been batting down at number five, and I don’t expect that to change yet, for all it should.
Nevertheless, England could well lose early wickets again, and if they do, Brook is bang in the game.
To my eye, Brook has cut a determined figure since the end of the Ashes, when his on-field struggles were compounded by a scandal off-the-field in New Zealand.
He appears keen to put that right, and Sunday would be a good place to start.
By now, the whole world knows about the talents of Pavan Rathnayake, and he was considered for top Sri Lanka batsman honours.
However, such is the form of opener Pathum Nissanka, I can’t bet here with confidence, instead preferring to buy Rathnayake runs in-play should he come to the crease with plenty of overs in front of him.
Posted at 16:15 GMT on 20/02/26
More cricket content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.