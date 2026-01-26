Cricket betting tips: Sri Lanka v England ODI match preview and best bets

Cricket expert Richard Mann is enjoying a red-hot January, and has a strong view on England's ODI series decider with Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Cricket tips: Sri Lanka v England
2pts Adil Rashid top England bowler at 11/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
It seems safe to assume Colombo will deliver another tough pitch for batting when Sri Lanka and England renew hostilities in their ODI series decider on Tuesday morning (09:00).
England were blown away batting last in the series opener, but did very well to chase down 221 on Saturday on a challenging surface. All three matches in this series have been played in Colombo where, historically, batting tends to get harder in the second innings.
The toss will be crucial, then, and Harry Brook will be hoping for a change of luck when he walks out to shake hands with his opposite number Charith Asalanka.
The first two games were dominated by spin, with ADIL RASHID returning figures of 3-44 and 2-34, enhancing an already strong record in both white-ball formats on these shores. Moreover, Rashid has a Test match five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka.
Rashid has been England's strike bowler with the white ball for some time now, particularly in these conditions where he gets so much assistance from the wickets.
Rashid has four wins in the TOP ENGLAND BOWLER market in the last 10 England fixtures, making the 11/4 generally available on Tuesday feel like good business.
Just to note, I am advising this bet with the Flutter firms, who settle ties on top bowler markets on least number of runs conceded, rather than dead-heat rules.
Given Rashid’s superior economy rate, only matched by Liam Dawson, I’d rather go this way.
Also crucial to England’s chances is Joe Root, who made fifties in the first two games, including a match-winning hand at the weekend.
Were Sri Lanka to get rid of Root early, this England batting line-up could fall like a deck of cards. Something to consider for in-play runs bettors.
