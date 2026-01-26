Cricket betting tips: Sri Lanka v England ODI match preview and best bets

It seems safe to assume Colombo will deliver another tough pitch for batting when Sri Lanka and England renew hostilities in their ODI series decider on Tuesday morning (09:00).

England were blown away batting last in the series opener, but did very well to chase down 221 on Saturday on a challenging surface. All three matches in this series have been played in Colombo where, historically, batting tends to get harder in the second innings.

The toss will be crucial, then, and Harry Brook will be hoping for a change of luck when he walks out to shake hands with his opposite number Charith Asalanka.

The first two games were dominated by spin, with ADIL RASHID returning figures of 3-44 and 2-34, enhancing an already strong record in both white-ball formats on these shores. Moreover, Rashid has a Test match five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka.