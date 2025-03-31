Cricket betting tips: Royals Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans preview and best bets

Richard Mann has a couple of recommended bets as Royals Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL on Wednesday.

Cricket betting tips: Royals Challengers Bengaluru preview v Gujarat Titans 2pts Virat Kohli to make a fifty at 2/1 (Boylesports) 2pts Shubman Gill to make a fifty at 2/1 (bet 365, Boylesports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The famous M.Chinnaswamy Stadium makes its first appearance of IPL 2025 when Royal Challengers Bengaluru welcome Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, 3:00pm, UK time. As Paul Krishnamurty noted in his in-depth look at the grounds ahead of the tournament, this venue is renowned for high scores and excellent batting conditions, aided by some particularly small dimensions. The highest score of last year’s competition was made here, when Sunrisers Hyderabad plundered 287-3 batting first, before RCB hit back with 262-7.

It was by no means the only high total at this venue, but interestingly, the first three first innings totals of the 2024 season were 176-6, 182-6 and 181-5 as the pitch offered something for the seamers. I just wonder if that may be the case again early in the campaign, so any both teams to score bets are met with a little bit of trepidation. For those interested, both teams to score 200+ runs has been chalked up at 15/8 by Sky Bet. I’m happy to let that one go for now, and perhaps playing the middle runs lines in-play will prove the way to go. Despite those marginally lower scores early in the season, the top three still dominated the top batsman markets, so it’s hard to look past Virat Kohli for RCB and Shubman Gill for the Titans.

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill