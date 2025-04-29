Cricket betting tips: Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians preview and best bets

Richard Mann has bets at 16/1 and 9/1 lined up for Rajasthan Royals' home clash with Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Thursday.

Cricket betting tips: IPL 1pt Dhruv Durel top Rajasthan Royals batsman at 9/1 (General) 0.5pt Trent Boult to be Man of the Match at 16/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

What to make of Jaipur? This venue has consistently proven one of the most predictable grounds in the IPL, with very few extremes in terms of scores. 170-190 has generally been the norm here. So, for the Royals to chase down 210 against high-flying Gujarat Titans inside 16 overs here on Monday was quite something, made even more remarkable by the fact 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi struck a barely-believable 101 from just 38 deliveries. I’m minded to take the view that was a one-off, and can’t easily forget the fact the Royals had previously blown three run chases from positions of great strength, most recently against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Trying to repeat Monday's heroics against a red-hot Mumbai Indians outfit on Thursday, 3pm, UK time, could well prove beyond them.

Beware Boult with the new ball Against his old franchise, on a ground he knows well, I’m expecting TRENT BOULT to make his mark with the new ball. Boult has taken seven wickets in his last two matches, appearing to have taken his death bowling to a new level to compliment new-ball skills that have always been some of the best around. I reckon Boult could open this game up with that new cherry in the powerplay against a batting line-up that has hardly convinced with its consistency. Mumbai are on a roll now, having won their last five, and I expect them to win again, so backing one of their main men in the Man of the Match market does appeal. At 16/1, Boult looks as likely as any. CLICK HERE to back Boult with Sky Bet Sticking with the belief this Royals top order is not to be trusted, not against a Mumbai bowling attack also featuring Jasprit Bumrah, I’m keen to look at the middle order for top team batsman honours.

Dhruv Jurel has batted thrice for India so far.



⚡️46 on debut in Rajkot

⚡️90 in Ranchi to lead India's comeback.

⚡️A vital 39* in the chase to clinch the series.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/mzH2ULQPo9 — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) February 26, 2024