Cricket betting tips: Preview for Pakistan vs England ODI in Lahore

Richard Mann is backing big runs when England face Pakistan in a must-win clash in Lahore on Sunday morning.

Cricket tips: Pakistan vs England 2pts Both teams to score 300+ runs at 5/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Both teams to score 325+ runs at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

England head to Lahore to face Pakistan on Sunday (08:00 start time), battered and bruised following two sobering defeats to kick off their Tri-Series campaign. First up, England’s batsmen made a mess of chasing down 303 against Pakistan, before the batting bounced back in spectacular fashion when plundering 429-4 against Sri Lanka, only for the bowling to come up short in a match where records aplenty were broken. Big runs the norm in Lahore The series moves from Rawalpindi to Lahore now, but pointers from last year’s ICC Champions Trophy would suggest more of the same can be expected in terms of high scores. 351-8 wasn’t good enough when England lost to Australia in that event, and New Zealand hit 362-6 against South Africa later in the tournament.

RECORD BREAKER! 🤩



Harry Brook passes Shubman Gill's record to make the quickest 200 in ODI history! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KLiRz4cpRV — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 22, 2026

The one caveat to that line of thought is the possibility Pakistan reckon spin, and a turning track, is the way to beat England, given Arafat Minhas took 6-40 with his left-arm spin in last week’s clash in Rawalpindi. Clearly, there’s an element of guesswork at this stage, but on what we know generally about the surface in Lahore, and the rapid outfield, this is a ground for big runs. Overall, Pakistan’s attack shouldn't have the tools to consistently trouble England’s batting like it did last week, not with Harry Brook hot from smoking a double hundred against Sri Lanka, and Tom Banton, Joe Root and Will Jacks all in the runs of late. What are the best bets? With England’s own bowling looking vulnerable, Jofra Archer such a big miss, I’ll stick with big runs, advising bets on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 300+ RUNS (5/2) and a smaller stake on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 325+ RUNS at 5/1. Following a couple of promising starts, don't discount a big knock from Ben Duckett who hit 165 against Australia on this ground in the Champions Trophy. Star duo, Root and Brook, are also considered for milestones, but having plumped for the latter against Pakistan and unwisely swerved him a game later, I'm happy to take a broader view on runs all round. Preview posted at 13:35 BST on 23/10/26