Cricket betting tips: Preview for England vs Sri Lanka ODI in Lahore

The series has moved to Lahore now, and despite two relatively low-scoring matches here, I wouldn’t discount the possibility of a high-scoring game on a ground that proved to be a batting paradise in last year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

England are 0-3 thus far, that despite blasting 429-3 against this opposition in Rawalpindi last week, only for captain Harry Brook to see his breathtaking double-hundred prove in vain as his bowlers went all around the park.

England have only pride left to play for when taking on Sri Lanka in their final fixture of the ongoing Tri-Series on Thursday (08:00 start time).

The 6/4 available with Sky Bet for both teams to score 275+ runs did catch the eye, but that 429 against Sri Lanka was sandwiched between scores of 215 and 241 against Pakistan.

Once again, we are reminded that this England outfit isn’t the most reliable, not for punters wanting to play at relatively short odds.

Duckett rates the best bet

One of the bright spots has been the return to form of opener BEN DUCKETT, who has put together scores of 45, 29 and 105 in the series so far.

Duckett has good memories of this ground having also hit a magnificent 165 Against Australia here last year.

Unlike some of his teammates, the Nottinghamshire left-hander tends to deal more in fours than sixes.

In his first innings of the series, Duckett hit eight fours, followed by two and 10.

As such, DUCKETT TO HIT OVER 2.5 FOURS (4/5) with bet 365 doesn’t appear too much of a stretch, nor does the higher 3.5 line with William Hill and Betfred which is priced at even-money.

Preview posted at 11:45 BST on 28/10/26