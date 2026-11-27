Richard Mann previews Sunday's fourth T20I between Australia and England in Sydney, where the tourists could be set for another comfortable victory.

Cricket tips: Australia vs England 1.5pts Australia under 174.5 match runs at 5/6 (General) 1pt No Australia fifty in the match at 5/4 (Best Price) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

It’s hard to imagine things can get much worse for Australia, with their white-ball side currently receiving a mauling from England, all while the shadow of the ball-tampering scandal shows no signs of relenting. Having also lost the preceding ODI series, the hosts turned in another miserable performance in the third T20I at the Gabba on Friday, rolled out for a paltry 108 on what looked a decent batting surface. England hot favourites to win again England sauntered to their victory target, just as they did in Carrara a few days earlier, and the tourists do look streets ahead of their opponents at present. I can’t quite bring myself to back England at around the 8/11 mark for Sunday’s next instalment in Sydney (08:15 start time), though those even-money losing slips from the series opener at the MCG do leave a bitter taste.

Australia’s LOWEST EVER men’s T20I total on home soil 😳



Sam Curran bowls Billy Stanlake to wrap up the innings for 108 at the Gabba.



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Should Australia bat first again, no fifty in the match at 7/1 could be a definite runner, so poor has the home batting been. Bet against Australia batting In fact, from the home camp, only Nikhil Chaudhary comes out of the cricket played so far with much credit, and considering Sydney isn’t always the easiest place to score runs, Australia could be in trouble. Bet365 offer 5/4 for NO AUSTRALIA FIFTY IN THE MATCH, and that makes sense on what we have seen in the last few weeks. Australia's highest score in the series is currently 66 from Chaudhary, with the next best 39 from Joel Davies down the order in Carrara. Australia's highest score in that three-match ODI series was only 64, so the omens aren't good for Australia. With that in mind, UNDER 174.5 AUSTRALIA MATCH RUNS appeals as another solid way to play. In their last T20I on this ground, Australia won the match despite only posting 147-9 batting first against Pakistan, once again highlighting that batting can be tricky at the SCG. Australia fielded a stronger batting line-up for that game, too. Brook and Banton primed for big runs

England captain Harry Brook