Richard Mann previews Sunday's fourth T20I between Australia and England in Sydney, where the tourists could be set for another comfortable victory.
Cricket tips: Australia vs England
1.5pts Australia under 174.5 match runs at 5/6 (General)
1pt No Australia fifty in the match at 5/4 (Best Price)
It’s hard to imagine things can get much worse for Australia, with their white-ball side currently receiving a mauling from England, all while the shadow of the ball-tampering scandal shows no signs of relenting.
Having also lost the preceding ODI series, the hosts turned in another miserable performance in the third T20I at the Gabba on Friday, rolled out for a paltry 108 on what looked a decent batting surface.
England hot favourites to win again
England sauntered to their victory target, just as they did in Carrara a few days earlier, and the tourists do look streets ahead of their opponents at present.
I can’t quite bring myself to back England at around the 8/11 mark for Sunday’s next instalment in Sydney (08:15 start time), though those even-money losing slips from the series opener at the MCG do leave a bitter taste.
Should Australia bat first again, no fifty in the match at 7/1 could be a definite runner, so poor has the home batting been.
Bet against Australia batting
In fact, from the home camp, only Nikhil Chaudhary comes out of the cricket played so far with much credit, and considering Sydney isn’t always the easiest place to score runs, Australia could be in trouble.
Bet365 offer 5/4 for NO AUSTRALIA FIFTY IN THE MATCH, and that makes sense on what we have seen in the last few weeks.
Australia's highest score in the series is currently 66 from Chaudhary, with the next best 39 from Joel Davies down the order in Carrara.
Australia's highest score in that three-match ODI series was only 64, so the omens aren't good for Australia.
With that in mind, UNDER 174.5 AUSTRALIA MATCH RUNS appeals as another solid way to play.
In their last T20I on this ground, Australia won the match despite only posting 147-9 batting first against Pakistan, once again highlighting that batting can be tricky at the SCG.
Australia fielded a stronger batting line-up for that game, too.
Brook and Banton primed for big runs
I’m still keen on Harry Brook who has looked in fine touch throughout this tour, but as was the case on Friday, betting Brook milestones is no good should Australia bat first and bat badly.
That might be one for in-play, should England themselves bat first on this occasion, while Tom Banton continues to go under the radar but was England’s leading runscorer in the ODI series, and has made scores of 39, 26 not out and 10* in the T20s already.
He gets better and better and will captain England in the final game, with Brook departing for South Africa after Sunday’s fixture to join up with the Test team to prepare for the upcoming series in South Africa.
That might be a slight opening for the hosts, but it won't help them much on Sunday.
The Australia player markets make very little appeal, and if pushed an unders play on Adam Zampa's player performance line would be most seriously considered.
Zampa has looked woefully out of sorts for a while now, taking just the solitary wicket in his last five appearances for Australia.
Preview posted at 15:35 GMT on 27/11/26
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