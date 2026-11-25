England’s white-ball tour of Australia moves to the Gabba on Friday when hostilities resume in the third T20I (08:15 start time).

The series is currently all square at 1-1, England playing poorly in Melbourne but still very nearly winning the opening match, before proving much too strong in Carrara as they ran out dominant eight-wicket victors on Tuesday.

Powerful England up and running

Aneurin Donald was the star of the show on that occasion, blasting 85 from just 32 balls, ably supported by Phil Salt (58 from 30) – and bookmakers finally make England favourites, having started the series leaning in favour of Australia.

Though the tourists still have a blowout in them in any format, they are the number one ranked T20I team in the world, and their batting power that was in evidence in Carrara is going to be hard for any side to live with.

The Gabba should help the hosts in that regard, as it proved to be a very good place for batting in last year’s Big Bash – high-scoring and offering the type of pace and bounce Australian batsmen generally thrive off.

Big runs expected at the Gabba

We saw some remarkable scoring across five Big Bash fixtures here last season, with Brisbane Heat chasing down 258 for the loss of only two wickets against Perth Scorchers, before both teams to score 190+ runs landed on another occasion, both teams to score 180+ runs the same, and then both teams to score 170+ runs twice.

I’d be surprised if much has changed this summer, and the ball really does tend to fly here, meaning aggressive strokemakers get value for their shots when there is plenty of pace to work with.

The Flutter firms are 9/2 for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 200+ RUNS, and 10/1 for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 210+ RUNS, so splitting stakes on those selections is the advice.

Bet Marsh and Brook for milestones

This wicket looks tailor-made for home captain MITCHELL MARSH, who made promising starts in the first two matches, hitting 15 and 37.

He looks in good touch, and a sizeable contribution appears imminent.

Back MARSH TO MAKE A FIFTY at 11/4.

On the same train of thought, I’m keen to get with his opposite number, HARRY BROOK, who should love batting on this ground and was in prime form when scoring 65 at the MCG last weekend.

Brook’s star continues to shine, and it was only last month he compiled a breathless double hundred in an ODI against Sri Lanka.

11/4 looks a fair price for him to continue his hot streak.

Preview posted at 10:50 GMT on 25/11/26