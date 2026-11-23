Richard Mann has two bets for Tuesday's second T20I between Australia and England from the Carrara Oval.
Cricket tips: Australia vs England
2pts Joel Davies over 28.5 player performance points at 5/6 (General)
2pts No fifty in the match at 11/2 (Best Price)
England's T20I series opener with Australia delivered high drama at the MCG on Saturday, and the tourists are now on the back foot heading to Carrara for the second instalment on Tuesday (08:15 start time).
I remain of the view that England are the superior side in this format, the number one ranked team in the world no less, but they were poor on Saturday, in the end only proving competitive because of a spate of dropped catches from Australia which allowed away captain Harry Brook to blast a rapid half-century.
That was a painful half an hour for unders backers, but I still have concerns about both batting units, Australia more generally in this format, and England shorn of the services of Jos Buttler and now Will Jacks, who suffered a nasty hand injury in Melbourne.
Low runs on the cards?
The Carrara Oval isn’t the easiest ground to assess, given the relative lack of international cricket played here, but last year’s T20I between Australia and India at this venue saw scores of 167-8 and 119 as spin proved a key weapon.
Interestingly, NO FIFTY IN THE MATCH landed, and I’m happy to roll the dice again given there is some rain in the forecast, which would suggest overcast conditions and the possibility of the pitch having been under covers in the lead up to the game.
The other pointer pushing me towards the potential for lower scores is that aforementioned T20I match with India last year, where nine of the 18 wickets where taken by spin.
Both teams are pretty well stocked in the spin department, and the respective batting units have historically struggled against spin – Australia once again on their recent tour of South Africa and England at the MCG when their innings we derailed by spin.
Spin could prove key again
That leads me to JOEL DAVIES whose PLAYER PERFORMANCE LINE of 28.5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) looks too low and worth an OVERS bet.
Davies is a canny left-arm spinner who dismissed Phil Salt first ball in this series opener, eventually finishing with figures of 1-22. The Sydney Sixers man is a gun in the field, too, as demonstrated by a sharp catch in the deep.
When you throw his very capable batting into the mix – an area of his game that is rapidly improving – you can see why Australia have been so keen to invest in the 23-year-old all-rounder who should continue to get better and better.
Don’t miss him on Tuesday.
Preview posted at 10:20 GMT on 23/11/26
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