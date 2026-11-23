England's T20I series opener with Australia delivered high drama at the MCG on Saturday, and the tourists are now on the back foot heading to Carrara for the second instalment on Tuesday (08:15 start time).

I remain of the view that England are the superior side in this format, the number one ranked team in the world no less, but they were poor on Saturday, in the end only proving competitive because of a spate of dropped catches from Australia which allowed away captain Harry Brook to blast a rapid half-century.

That was a painful half an hour for unders backers, but I still have concerns about both batting units, Australia more generally in this format, and England shorn of the services of Jos Buttler and now Will Jacks, who suffered a nasty hand injury in Melbourne.

Low runs on the cards?

The Carrara Oval isn’t the easiest ground to assess, given the relative lack of international cricket played here, but last year’s T20I between Australia and India at this venue saw scores of 167-8 and 119 as spin proved a key weapon.

Interestingly, NO FIFTY IN THE MATCH landed, and I’m happy to roll the dice again given there is some rain in the forecast, which would suggest overcast conditions and the possibility of the pitch having been under covers in the lead up to the game.