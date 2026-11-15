Cricket betting tips: Preview for Australia vs England ODI in Hobart

Richard Mann is sticking with Jordan Cox in the ODI series decider in Hobart on Wednesday - check out his full preview here.
Cricket tips: Australia vs England
2pts Jordan Cox over 34.5 player performance points at 5/6 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
England’s cricketers proved on Sunday that there is still plenty of life in Bazball, recording a resounding 135-run win over Australia in Adelaide.
Victory was made even more impressive by the fact England plundered 355-6 batting first, just a few days after being rolled out for a paltry 131 in the series opener in Perth.
Tom Banton was the star of the show as he compiled a high-class 121 at the top of the order, but fifties from Jordan Cox, Joe Root and Will Jacks confirms this was a fine all-round display.
The visitors were good with the ball, too, led by Gus Atkinson (4-28) who was backed up well throughout, so much so that Adil Rashid’s continued omission is beginning to look like a shrewd move on England's part.
Hobart no stranger to high scores
The series decider takes place in Hobart on Wednesday (03:30), another ground that can be a very good place to bat when the weather plays ball. The current forecast is good, if not particularly hot.
Taking on a strong view on this England ODI side is proving more difficult by the day, but I remain of the opinion they are the superior outfit than Australia in this format when playing their best cricket. But banking on them producing their best stuff is not for the faint hearted.
A big contribution from Joe Root should be incoming, the England talisman having produced another innings that promised much more than it ultimately delivered when making 62 on Sunday.
Away from the red ball where Root has been troubled by a straight line of attack targeting his front pad, I haven’t seen too much wrong with his game, certainly not in this format against a white ball that rarely deviates enough for a bowler to pull off such a master plan.
Keep with classy Cox
He was considered in the milestones markets, while COX again underlined his class in Adelaide with a brilliant 67 from 49 deliveries.
Cox was a nice winner for these pages on Sunday, clearing his PLAYER PERFORMANCE LINE of 34.5 with ease, adding a catch and a stumping to that rapid half-century.
In all, Cox totalled 102 points, and in a series where the new ball has done plenty, he should continue to have a big role to play with the bat from number five, along with his wicket-keeping duties.
I’m surprised to see his line remain unmoved, and must stick with the Essex man who looks set to become an increasingly important figure in this England dressing room in the coming months.
Preview posted at 17:25 GMT on 15/11/26
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.