Cricket betting tips: Preview for Australia vs England ODI in Hobart

England’s cricketers proved on Sunday that there is still plenty of life in Bazball, recording a resounding 135-run win over Australia in Adelaide.

Victory was made even more impressive by the fact England plundered 355-6 batting first, just a few days after being rolled out for a paltry 131 in the series opener in Perth.

Tom Banton was the star of the show as he compiled a high-class 121 at the top of the order, but fifties from Jordan Cox, Joe Root and Will Jacks confirms this was a fine all-round display.

The visitors were good with the ball, too, led by Gus Atkinson (4-28) who was backed up well throughout, so much so that Adil Rashid’s continued omission is beginning to look like a shrewd move on England's part.

Hobart no stranger to high scores

The series decider takes place in Hobart on Wednesday (03:30), another ground that can be a very good place to bat when the weather plays ball. The current forecast is good, if not particularly hot.