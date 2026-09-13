Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for England vs Sri Lanka T20I in Southampton

England’s cricketers are back on white-ball duty this week, beginning a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in Southampton on Tuesday (18:30).

In the dying embers of the summer, when the weather has most definitely turned following the hottest on record in the United Kingdom, it feels odd to be switching codes again after the conclusion of the recent Test series with Pakistan.

If it feels disjointed, it’s because it is, and Harry Brook’s side will need to adapt quickly and summon a September push before they can finally take a break.

We shouldn’t forget, The Hundred came before that recent Test series with Pakistan, which preceded India’s white-ball tour, which in turn preceded the New Zealand Test series. It's been a busy few months for Brook and co.

Plenty of fresh faces return for this format, of course, but there could be an end to season vibe about this series, and the ODI one that follows.

That’s not to say all the cricket to come will be poor, but I don't expect England to consistently reach the same heights they scaled when dismantling India in this format earlier in the summer.