Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for England vs Sri Lanka T20I in Cardiff

Tuesday’s first T20I confirmed a big class gulf between England and Sri Lanka, and I don’t envisage that changing when the circus rocks up in Cardiff on Thursday (18:30 start time).

Harry Brook stole the show with a magnificent, unbeaten hundred as he and Jos Buttler (80) put the tourists to the sword, England amassing 254-4 batting first before Sri Lanka only managed 135 in reply.

It could be another tough night for the visitors in Cardiff, especially if the pitch is as sporting as some of the surfaces we saw on this ground in The Hundred.

In four matches played in Cardiff for that competition, 167-5 was the highest total, with first innings scores of 122-7, 115-8 and 131-8 following.

On the evidence of Tuesday, Sri Lanka’s batting line-up looks likely to come up short in English conditions again, up against a rampant bowling attack that was too hot for India in this format earlier in the summer.

Should Sri Lanka bat first, I’ll be looking to play unders on their innings runs, particularly if there are some overheads at play, but no firms are offering a line at the time of writing.

The one batter in the away dressing room I do have some confidence in is DASUN SHANAKA, who arrives in England with strong form from the ongoing CPL.

Slotting in at number five, Shanaka looked the best batter in the away camp on Tuesday, hitting 24 from 14 deliveries with the aid of two maximums, before copping a fine delivery from Adil Rashid.

He was second top scorer for Sri Lanka on the night, and looks worth sticking with to go one better in Wales at odds of 8/1.

Preview posted at 14:35 BST on 16/09/26