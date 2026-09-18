Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for England vs Sri Lanka T20I at Old Trafford

England’s cricketers enjoyed another comfortable night at the office when inflicting a six-wicket defeat on Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Thursday, and they can complete a series clean sweep at Old Trafford on Saturday (14:30).

Having also won the opening match by 119 runs, it's clear there is a huge class gulf between the two teams, and Manchester could suit the hosts even better.

Don’t forget, this is the same ground on which England plundered 340-2 against South almost a year ago to the day, and the general feeling is that this remains a pretty good place to bat, particularly in international cricket.

If England bat first, I just don’t see how Sri Lanka’s bowling can contain them, given Harry Brook's side raced to their victory target of 146 in only 12.1 overs on Thursday, having hit 254-4 two days earlier.

With Jos Buttler, who playing on his home ground here, in sublime touch at present, Brook hot from a big hundred in game one, and now the likes of Tom Banton coming to the party, the omens are certainly good.

I’m hardly stating the obvious here, meaning value is thin on the ground, so I’ll focus on the individual milestones markets and a couple of the home batters.

JOS BUTTLER TO SCORE 30+ RUNS with the Flutter firms looks a solid starting point, given he has made 80 and exactly 30 in the first two matches, and that he averaged 55.66 in this year’s edition of The Hundred when playing his home fixtures at this venue.