Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for England vs Sri Lanka T20I at Old Trafford

Richard Mann has a couple of recommended bets to consider for Saturday's final T20I between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford.
Cricket tips: England v Sri Lanka
2pts Jos Buttler to make 30+ runs at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
1pt Jordan Cox to make 30+ runs at 7/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
England’s cricketers enjoyed another comfortable night at the office when inflicting a six-wicket defeat on Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Thursday, and they can complete a series clean sweep at Old Trafford on Saturday (14:30).
Having also won the opening match by 119 runs, it's clear there is a huge class gulf between the two teams, and Manchester could suit the hosts even better.
Don’t forget, this is the same ground on which England plundered 340-2 against South almost a year ago to the day, and the general feeling is that this remains a pretty good place to bat, particularly in international cricket.
If England bat first, I just don’t see how Sri Lanka’s bowling can contain them, given Harry Brook's side raced to their victory target of 146 in only 12.1 overs on Thursday, having hit 254-4 two days earlier.
With Jos Buttler, who playing on his home ground here, in sublime touch at present, Brook hot from a big hundred in game one, and now the likes of Tom Banton coming to the party, the omens are certainly good.
I’m hardly stating the obvious here, meaning value is thin on the ground, so I’ll focus on the individual milestones markets and a couple of the home batters.
JOS BUTTLER TO SCORE 30+ RUNS with the Flutter firms looks a solid starting point, given he has made 80 and exactly 30 in the first two matches, and that he averaged 55.66 in this year’s edition of The Hundred when playing his home fixtures at this venue.
In the aforementioned run-fest with South Africa here last September, Buttler made 83 from just 30 balls, so I like the 11/10 on offer for him to enjoy another solid night.
Brook is another obvious candidate, but I’m going to swerve the home skipper on this occasion.
The first reason is that his 23 on Thursday came from just eight deliveries as Brook looked to hit every ball out of Wales, and with the series won, I'm not convinced he'll be playing the percentages too often.
That’s not to say the bet won’t land, it may well do so, but I can give him a pass on this occasion, especially with the possibility he even slides down the order to give someone like JORDAN COX more time at the crease.
There is an ODI series against the same opposition starting on Tuesday, where there is half a chance Cox, who batted at number three for the Test team against Pakistan this summer, is tasked with opening alongside Ben Duckett in the absence of Jacob Bethell.
If so, England might want to get Cox some time in the middle on Saturday. And if I’m wrong, he’ll still be batting at number five and likely have enough opportunity to impact the game anyway.
Cox continues to impress across all formats, and I’ll chance him TO SCORE 30+ RUNS at 7/4.
Preview posted at 13:00 BST on 18/09/26
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