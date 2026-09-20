Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for England vs Sri Lanka ODI in Durham

A format switch isn’t expected to be enough to bring about a change in fortunes for Sri Lanka who were thrashed 3-0 by England in their T20I series which ended with another one-sided affair in Manchester on Saturday.

50-over cricket does look a better fit for the tourists, but England are a white-ball outfit on a roll right now, and another home win is predicted when hostilities resume in Durham on Tuesday (12:30).

A decent weather forecast is the first boxed ticked, and I’ll begin by backing England talisman JOE ROOT TO MAKE A FIFTY.

Root ended what was a rare challenging summer in Test cricket by guiding his team to victory against Pakistan at Edgbaston, and his form in this format has remained outstanding.

In fact, Root is averaging a staggering 248.00 from six ODIs in 2026 thus far, with scores of 76 not out, 99* and 74* in July’s series win over India.

For good measure, he hit 61, 75 and 111* against this same opposition in three matches in Colombo back in January, confirming he has plenty going for him when donning the colours again in Durham.