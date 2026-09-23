Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for England vs Sri Lanka ODI at Headingley

It was a case of rinse and repeat in the opening ODI in Durham on Tuesday, as England carried on from where they left off in the T20Is, inflicting an 89-run defeat on Sri Lanka.

Despite suffering a batting collapse of their own, England’s first-innings score of 265 was still way too much for Sri Lanka on a dry pitch which saw 10 wickets fall to spin.

We are talking about late September now, at the end of a long, hot summer, but I still expect Leeds to be a much better surface for batting, with Headingley generally one of the most reliable pitches for runs in the country.

We have seen evidence of that all summer, namely in The Hundred when five of the eight highest totals in the tournament, including the highest, where recorded in Leeds. It was a similar story the T20 Blast.

At the time of writing, the weather looks pretty good, so a big total from England could be in the offing if they again bat first, though I wouldn’t have the same confidence about the visitors who just look outmatched against this calibre of opposition.