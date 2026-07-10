Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for England vs India T20I in Southampton

Southampton hosts the final T20I between England and India on Saturday (14:30), with the hosts having only pride left to play for having already lost the series following their third straight loss in Bristol on Thursday night.

India have looked anything but T20 world champions thus far, their top order continually proving ill-equipped to handle England’s pace attack and short-ball tactics. India’s own bowling, particularly in the spin department, has been poor.

England will go off favourites for the series finale, and current odds of 4/5 might not be short enough for some. That said, we are dealing with the world champions here, so a return to their best from India is hard to completely rule out.

The main charge to be laid at India is that so far, since the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in this format, their success has been achieved at home on small grounds and some awfully flat pitches.

The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be desperate to prove that is not the case, though the prospect of England resting pacers Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue might be their best hope.