Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for England vs India T20I at Old Trafford

The last time England played a T20I on this ground, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler went crazy as the hosts blasted 304-2 against South Africa.

It’s back to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon (14:30) for the second T20I between England and India, the first match in Durham having been washed out at halfway after India had posted 189-7 batting first.

That was a funny innings in many ways, one that hit plenty of bumps in the road but still saw the visitors score at 9.5 runs per over.

Durham is a big ground, too, so as the series goes on, as long as the weather holds, I suspect we’ll see some high scores from these two powerhouse batting line-ups.

Abhishek Sharma flexed his muscles with 59 from 24 balls on Wednesday, while new captain Shreyas Iyer held the middle order together with 68 from 47, before Shivam Dube blasted 42 from 21 at the death.