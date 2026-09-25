Cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for England v Sri Lanka ODI at the Oval

Richard Mann previews England's final international match of the summer, which sees the hosts take on Sri Lanka in the ODI series decider at the Oval on Sunday.

England and Sri Lanka will bring the curtain down on the international summer on Sunday, with their ODI series decider at the Oval (10:30 start time). The early start in late September could make for tricky batting conditions on a ground that is generally good for runs, so that is one to watch for in-play punters, with the possibility of early wickets and then a strong finish something to keep in mind. Following a limp run chase in Durham, Sri Lanka roared back just a couple of days later at Headingley, posting 321-6 batting first, before just about holding off the hosts in the final overs. What is the best bet? England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler suffered a nasty hamstring injury in Leeds, so we’re expecting JORDAN COX to slot into the middle order and take the gloves. Regular readers of these pages will know I have a lot of time for Cox, who has enjoyed a breakthrough summer for England, slotting into the number three role in England’s Test team and enhancing his reputation with a number of promising innings in trying conditions.

Cox clearly has the game for all three formats, but we shouldn’t forget that his exploits against the white ball were what first attracted England’s attention. Cox is a fearless, dynamic batsman who bossed the 2025 edition of The Hundred when finishing as player of the tournament thanks to a haul of 367 runs from just nine matches, at an average of 61.16. His home ground that season was the Oval. Middle order the magic spot The reason I’m keen on him on Sunday, that liking for batting on this ground aside, is that the middle order might be the perfect fit in the batting order on this occasion. We’ve seen plenty on live grass left on the pitches at this venue all summer, and should England find themselves batting first at 10:30, it could be tough work against the new ball. That points me to betting the middle order, where I expect Cox to slot in, so quotes of 7/1 are appealing. Such a strategy does take me away from Joe Root, who I’ve backed to make a fifty the last twice, but I’m not prepared to follow him off a cliff at such short odds. Following victory in Leeds, it’s hard to see Sri Lanka feeling the need to recall Dasun Shanaka, but should the former captain get the nod, this is a middle-order finisher who, too, could have things fall his way. Preview posted at 15:30 BST on 25/09/26