Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v England third T20I preview and best bets

Richard Mann is expecting big runs when New Zealand and England play the third T20I at Eden Park on Thursday morning.

Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v England 2pts both teams to score 190+ runs at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, Sky Bet) 1pt both teams to score 200+ runs at 11/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England clicked into gear in Monday’s second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch, and more fireworks are predicted when the circus rolls on to Auckland on Thursday morning. By way of a re-cap, England plundered 236-4 on Monday, as Phil Salt (85) and Harry Brook (78) let rip, before the Kiwis were by no means disgraced in reply, making 171 despite always struggling to keep up with the rate. If England thought Christchurch was good for runs, wait until they get to Auckland and take a look at Eden Park which has some of the smallest straight boundaries in world cricket.

And the numbers back up what you see with your eyes. In the last T20I played on this ground between New Zealand and Pakistan, the tourists chased down their victory target of 205 in just 16 overs. There has been the odd low score but, by and large, 10 runs per over has been par here and, in fact, there was a tied match at this venue when the Kiwis and Sri Lanka both scored 196 in a T20I in April, 2023. And with that in mind, I think BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 190+ RUNS is a solid wager at 11/4, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 200+ RUNS (11/2) added to the staking plan to a smaller stake. I think that in the first innings in particular, a huge score is possible on this ground. Let’s look at both batting line-ups for a minute. As well as Salt and Brook, England have Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell in their top four. Don’t forget, this is the same team that posted 304-2 against South Africa in this format in the summer.

Phil Salt celebrates his century at Old Trafford

New Zealand aren’t in quite the same league in terms of power, but opener Tim Seifert is enjoying a fine run at present, Rachin Ravindra is high-class, while there is muscle in the middle order in the shape of James Neesham and Michael Bracewell. The other important factor is that spin proved the best method of attack for both bowling groups on Monday. However, this ground with its tiny boundaries could negate that threat, which suggests a perfect storm is brewing for runs backers. Preview published at 2210 BST on 20/10/25