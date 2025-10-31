Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v England third ODI preview and best bets

Beware the wounded lion. Or perhaps not.

England’s ODI cricket continues to go from bad to worse after they suffered another heavy defeat in Hamilton on Tuesday night. England have now lost 11 of their last 15 matches in this format.

What is also true is that when their ODI series with South Africa was lost at the end of the English summer, Harry Brook's side then blasted 414-5 in Southampton, eventually running out 342-run victors.

And that’s the frustration for England fans. When the going is good, the likes of Jamie Smith, Harry Brook and Jos Buttler are irresistible. When the ball does a bit either through the air or off the pitch, they are extremely vulnerable.

Anything is possible in Wellington when these two sides finish the series in the early hours of Saturday morning, though on all known evidence, New Zealand should be favourites, not 11/10 underdogs.

I won’t be getting involved in the match market, not at short odds in a dead-rubber, but nor would I be backing England with stolen money at 4/5.