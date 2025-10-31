Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v England third ODI preview and best bets

With the series already lost, Joe Root and England are playing for pride when they renew hostilities with New Zealand in the third ODI in Wellington – Richard Mann previews the action.
Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v England
2pts Joe Root top England batsman at 7/2 (General)
Beware the wounded lion. Or perhaps not.
England’s ODI cricket continues to go from bad to worse after they suffered another heavy defeat in Hamilton on Tuesday night. England have now lost 11 of their last 15 matches in this format.
What is also true is that when their ODI series with South Africa was lost at the end of the English summer, Harry Brook's side then blasted 414-5 in Southampton, eventually running out 342-run victors.
And that’s the frustration for England fans. When the going is good, the likes of Jamie Smith, Harry Brook and Jos Buttler are irresistible. When the ball does a bit either through the air or off the pitch, they are extremely vulnerable.
Anything is possible in Wellington when these two sides finish the series in the early hours of Saturday morning, though on all known evidence, New Zealand should be favourites, not 11/10 underdogs.
I won’t be getting involved in the match market, not at short odds in a dead-rubber, but nor would I be backing England with stolen money at 4/5.
Instead, I’m keen to play it safe with JOE ROOT for top England batsman honours at 7/2.
In a batting line-up full of chancers, albeit very dangerous ones, Root remains England’s rock, and rarely does a series go by without him making a significant contribution somewhere along the way.
After a rare failure in the series opener, Root looked by far and away England’s most accomplished batsman for his 25 in Hamilton, appearing on course for a big score until being strangled down the leg side.
This is a man with well over 7,000 ODI runs to his name and 19 hundreds, three of which have come against this very opposition, two on these shores.
There’s much to like about Root, not least the question marks surrounding those in his own camp, and when times are tough and conditions ask plenty of batsmen, Root is invariably the shining light for England.
7/2 look a fair price and I’m happy to take the bait.
Preview published at 1655 GMT on 31/10/25
