Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v England second T20I preview and best bets

Richard Mann has a couple of bets for England's second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Monday morning.

Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v England 2pts Matt Henry top New Zealand bowler at 3/1 (General) 2pts Phil Salt under 24.5 match runs at 5/6 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

New Zealand and England will try again on Monday morning, after the first T20I at Christchurch was abandoned at the halfway stage following England’s stuttering 153-6. In truth, it was a painful watch, a dropped catch late in England's innings costing followers of these pages a 7/2 winner on MATT HENRY in the top New Zealand bowler market, while at the same time allowing Sam Curran to beat top batsman pick Jos Buttler. Curran was two runs shy of Buttler at the time. I’ve now had my fingers burnt on Buttler a few times in recent England matches, so am happy to pull up stumps, given he is going off favourite anyway. Stick with top-class Henry However, the case for Henry remains rock-solid and I want a piece of the world-class paceman at 3/1.

Matt Henry

Henry was outstanding on Saturday, delivering an expert opening spell that caused England’s top order plenty of problems, and he remains the standout in this Kiwi bowling line-up. He had to settle for a tie on Saturday, but was much the best of the home attack. It’s now 14 wickets in nine T20Is for Henry this year and given his economy rate is generally very good, he certainly ticks plenty of boxes. With so many firms now settling a tie in this market on least number of runs conceded, economy is something we must consider, and Henry very rarely goes the distance. Christchurch is again the venue on Monday and the pitch served up two days ago had plenty in it for the seamers, another positive for Henry backers. Go low on Salt runs It won’t suit England’s heavy-hitting opener PHIL SALT, however, and I’m keen to play UNDER 24.5 MATCH RUNS (Betfred) for the Lancashire man.