Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v England first T20I preview and best bets

England's cricketers are back in action on Saturday, when they begin a three-match T20I series against New Zealand – Richard Mann has three bets in his staking plan.

Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v England 3pts England to hit more sixes than New Zealand at 4/6 (General) 2pts Matt Henry top New Zealand bowler at 7/2 (Boylesports) 2pts Jos Buttler top England batsman at 3/1 (bet365, Spreadex, Sporting Index) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The award for most pointless series in cricket history surely goes to the one starting in Christchurch on Saturday morning, as New Zealand and England play the first of three T20Is, starting at 7.15am. Nevertheless, it's a match that presents plenty of attractive betting opportunities, so I'll be up early laying claim to the TV before the inevitable calls for Peppa Pig and The Gruffalo begin. England will go off favourites following New Zealand’s underwhelming recent showing against Australia in this format, and while English attention is understandably now turning towards the Ashes, the tourists will field a strong side that does appear to have the power edge. England have six appeal A solid wager would appear to be ENGLAND TO HIT THE MOST SIXES IN THE MATCH, for all odds 4/6 won’t be for everyone. In truth, I rarely go that short, but this promises to be the perfect storm, with New Zealand really lacking in this department, one which England absolutely dominate in.

Take recent performances for instance. In their last eight T20Is, eight maximums in the Kiwis’ last match is the best they have managed. England, on the other hand, have hit 10 or more sixes in three of their last eight fixtures, including 18 against South Africa in that memorable night at Old Trafford. Even if New Zealand are competitive in terms of the overall match, which they so often are, the numbers don’t suggest they won't in the sixes department. Henry hard to oppose Elsewhere, MATT HENRY looks very solid in the top New Zealand bowler market at 7/2.

A T20I hat-trick for Matt Henry 👏



Come for the absolute ripper second ball, stay for the spectacular relay catch on the third.#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/fvSXZDDoYB — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 14, 2023

There are few better fast bowlers in world cricket right now than Henry, and in this calendar year alone, he has taken 13 wickets in only eight matches at an average of 17.84. With the likes of Trent Boult and Tim Southee no more, he is the clear standout for New Zealand and probably deserves to be shorter. Buttler rates a solid bet For England, I'm going to stick with JOS BUTTLER to be TOP AWAY BATSMAN at 3/1. We endured a tough beat on these pages when Buttler blasted 83 from only 30 balls in that run-fest against South Africa late in the English summer, only for Phil Salt to surpass that score with a blistering century. I've not lost faith, however, with Buttler averaging an impressive 37.25 in 2025, which featured three top batsman wins in the summer. He's back opening, too, which is always an advantage for betting this market, and I do think the aforementioned Salt could find things tougher up against a new-ball bowler as good as Henry. Buttler is the best T20I player in this England line-up, and from the top of the order, makes most appeal. Preview published at 1015 BST on 17/10/25 ALSO READ: Richard Mann's antepost Ashes preview