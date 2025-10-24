Cricket betting tips: New Zealand v England first ODI preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Sunday's first ODI between New Zealand and England, where a couple of bets make his staking plan.

England’s white-ball tour of NEW ZEALAND moves to Mount Maunganui on Sunday for the first of three ODIs, starting at 1am. The preceding T20I series was ruined by bad weather, but the forecast for Sunday is much more positive, comments also applicable to New Zealand’s chances. This is arguably New Zealand’s best format, and they come into this series on the back of a 3-0 home whitewash of Pakistan when last sighted in ODI cricket back in March. Prior to that, they had enjoyed a fine Champions Trophy, proving largely untroubled on their way to the final, before finding India too strong in a tournament that had been tailored to suit to the eventual winners.

Make no mistake, New Zealand are a strong side, one which welcomes back Kane Williamson into an experienced top six that also features Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. The bowling is solid, if not spectacular, and the Kiwis have the ace card in the shape of the brilliant Matt Henry. Were this to become an arm wrestle, one would always be wary of England’s power, but I think they are much more vulnerable in this format than in T20I. The summer was a good example of this, with Harry Brook’s side finishing with a resounding victory over South Africa having already lost the series with two prior defeats, one a real hammering when the batting imploded at Headingley. And in the right conditions, that can happen with this England team who are entitled to already have one eye on next month's Ashes.

No Jofra Archer on Sunday

To that end, it has been confirmed that Jofra Archer will miss Sunday’s match, further weakening a bowling attack already heavily reliant on Adil Rashid. At odds-against (13/10) and with home advantage, I rate New Zealand a bet to win the match. I’ve already mentioned MATT HENRY, and he makes strong appeal to be TOP NEW ZEALAND BOWLER at 10/3. There are few better fast bowlers in world cricket than Henry right now, and in nine ODIs in 2025, he has claimed 24 wickets at an average of just 15.50. Those are impressive numbers, and as the clear standout in this home attack, Henry looks well worth sticking with. Preview published at 1215 BST on 24/10/25