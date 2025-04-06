Cricket betting tips: Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru preview and best bets

Richard Mann enjoyed a profitable weekend, and returns with a sole selection for Monday's IPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Cricket betting tips: Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2pts Rajat Patidar to score over 22.5 match runs at 5/6 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Mumbai Indians are expected to welcome back pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to their side for Monday’s home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The action begins at 3:00pm, UK time, and though the hosts have lost three of their four matches so far this season, that sole success came in their only previous home fixture. That, coupled with the return of Bumrah, should give them more than a puncher’s chance against RCB, who have started the new campaign pretty well, winning twice before turning in a tepid display against Gujarat Titans last time out. Bumrah will be key on a pitch that while generally very good for batting, can do a fair bit for the new ball, especially under lights.