Cricket betting tips: Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru preview and best bets

Richard Mann enjoyed a profitable weekend, and returns with a sole selection for Monday's IPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Cricket betting tips: Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru
2pts Rajat Patidar to score over 22.5 match runs at 5/6 (General)
Mumbai Indians are expected to welcome back pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to their side for Monday’s home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The action begins at 3:00pm, UK time, and though the hosts have lost three of their four matches so far this season, that sole success came in their only previous home fixture.
That, coupled with the return of Bumrah, should give them more than a puncher’s chance against RCB, who have started the new campaign pretty well, winning twice before turning in a tepid display against Gujarat Titans last time out.
Bumrah will be key on a pitch that while generally very good for batting, can do a fair bit for the new ball, especially under lights.
Bumrah’s battle with RCB opening pair Virat Kohli and Phil Salt could go a long way to deciding the outcome of the match, especially with Mumbai’s own batting struggling for form so far this term.
Once that new ball has been seen off, late runs can flow at the Wankhede Stadium, so in-running punters might want to keep that in mind.
More immediately, Josh Hazlewood should prove a real handful on this ground and makes obvious appeal in the top RCB bowler market, for all a best price of 12/5 is plenty short enough.
RCB captain RAJAT PATIDAR continues to prove a model of consistency for the visitors, and his runs line for Monday, currently set at 22.5 (5/6), is too low.
Patidar has passed that number in two of his three knocks so far this season, thanks to scores of 34, 51 and 12, and this is a man who amassed 395 runs in only 13 innings last year, including five fifties.
On the numbers, playing overs on Patidar’s runs looks the solid play, particularly on a ground usually so favourable for batting.
Published at 1540 GMT on 06/04/25
