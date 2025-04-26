Cricket betting tips: Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants IPL preview and best bets

Richard Mann provides his preview of Sunday morning's IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.
Cricket betting tips: IPL
2pts Lucknow Super Giants to beat Mumbai Indians at 6/4 (General)
It’s back to the Wankhede Stadium for the first of two matches from the IPL on Sunday, with Mumbai Indians playing host to LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS, at 11am, UK time.
Mumbai have turned a corner following a poor start to the season, winning their last four games, and they appear to be clicking into gear with bat and ball.
LSG have perhaps stalled just a little, only winning once in their last three, but they are still firmly in the mix for a playoff spot and remain particularly dangerous with the bat.
LGS won the reverse fixture at home and were victorious in both matches played between the two sides last season. As such, quotes of 6/4 for them to come out on top again look all wrong.
In Nicholas Pooran, Mitch Marsh and Aiden Markram, LSG have a top three all in form and with the numbers to back it up. Each of that trio have gone past 300 runs for the season already, Pooran is currently striking at 204.89, while Markram has three fifties in his last four innings.
Despite some initial reservations, the middle order is shaping up pretty well, too. Abdul Samad has gone well following his move from Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Ayush Badoni continues to impress.
The bowling is weaker, despite Shardul Thankur picking up 12 wickets in nine matches, and spinner Digvesh Rathi proving wonderfully economical.
If LSG are to prevail again, it will probably be through their powerful batting line-up, but the Wankhede screams the ideal place for that type of cricket, with big scores historically the norm here.
That’s exactly what happened when LSG posted 214 here last year, before conceding 196 in reply, and more of the same is predicted on Sunday.
Jasprit Bumrah aside, this Mumbai bowling attack can still be vulnerable, so I’m keen to take 6/4 for Pooran and co to put their hosts to the sword again.
Preview published at 1545 BST on 26/04/25
Related links
- Paul Krishnamurty's IPL guide to the grounds
- Click here for Sky Bet's cricket odds
- Latest Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.