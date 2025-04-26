Cricket betting tips: Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants IPL preview and best bets

It’s back to the Wankhede Stadium for the first of two matches from the IPL on Sunday, with Mumbai Indians playing host to LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS, at 11am, UK time.

Mumbai have turned a corner following a poor start to the season, winning their last four games, and they appear to be clicking into gear with bat and ball.

LSG have perhaps stalled just a little, only winning once in their last three, but they are still firmly in the mix for a playoff spot and remain particularly dangerous with the bat.

LGS won the reverse fixture at home and were victorious in both matches played between the two sides last season. As such, quotes of 6/4 for them to come out on top again look all wrong.

In Nicholas Pooran, Mitch Marsh and Aiden Markram, LSG have a top three all in form and with the numbers to back it up. Each of that trio have gone past 300 runs for the season already, Pooran is currently striking at 204.89, while Markram has three fifties in his last four innings.