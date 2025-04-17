Cricket betting tips: Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings preview and best bets

Richard Mann takes a look at this weekend's action from the IPL, with the afternoon matches on Saturday and Sunday under the microscope.

Cricket betting tips: IPL 2pts Mumbai Indians to beat Chennai Super Kings at 8/11 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants When: 15:00, Saturday

Where: Jaipur

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket Rajasthan Royals entertain Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Saturday, 3pm, UK time. Both sides will be desperate to pick up two points, but especially the hosts who have lost five of their seven matches this season and are already lurching perilously close to the bottom of the table. Losing to Delhi Capitals in a Super Over earlier in the week was a real hammer blow, but it did highlight that the Royals have the tools to compete when everything clicks. The first match of the season in Jaipur saw the hosts post 173-4 batting first and this venue proved remarkably consistent last term, with no excessively high scores but teams generally hitting that 170 and 180-run mark. As such, any both teams to score 200+ runs bets make little appeal, especially at 11/2.

This is a big ground so I always prefer a batsman who can pick the gaps and run well, and Virat Kohli did us a good turn with a half-century here in that aforementioned match. Dhruv Jurel is a player I have a lot of time for, but he’s been batting at number five in the Royals middle order, meaning 7/1 looks skinny enough. I’d rather wait in-running to back the classy right-hander to make a fifty, should he be afforded enough time at the crease. Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings When: 15:00, Sunday

Where: Mumbai

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket On Sunday, the 3pm kick off sees Mumbai Indians welcome old rivals Chennai Super Kings to the Wankhede Stadium. CSK pulled off a tense run chase when these two sides met in Chennai on the opening weekend of the season, but neither side has pulled up any trees and appear likely to content for the title. Of the two, Mumbai are better placed right now having won their last two, taking their tally to three from seven this season. CSK got back in the winning groove against Lucknow Super Giants, but it needed a special finish from veteran MS Dhoni to get them over the line for only their second victory of the campaign. CSK’s lack of ammunition with the bat, particularly on a historically high-scoring ground like this, remains a big problem, and they are clearly missing the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad.

MS Dhoni is back as captain of CSK