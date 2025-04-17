Cricket betting tips: Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings preview and best bets

Richard Mann takes a look at this weekend's action from the IPL, with the afternoon matches on Saturday and Sunday under the microscope.
Cricket betting tips: IPL
2pts Mumbai Indians to beat Chennai Super Kings at 8/11 (Sky Bet)
Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants
- When: 15:00, Saturday
- Where: Jaipur
- How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket
Rajasthan Royals entertain Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Saturday, 3pm, UK time.
Both sides will be desperate to pick up two points, but especially the hosts who have lost five of their seven matches this season and are already lurching perilously close to the bottom of the table.
Losing to Delhi Capitals in a Super Over earlier in the week was a real hammer blow, but it did highlight that the Royals have the tools to compete when everything clicks.
The first match of the season in Jaipur saw the hosts post 173-4 batting first and this venue proved remarkably consistent last term, with no excessively high scores but teams generally hitting that 170 and 180-run mark.
As such, any both teams to score 200+ runs bets make little appeal, especially at 11/2.
This is a big ground so I always prefer a batsman who can pick the gaps and run well, and Virat Kohli did us a good turn with a half-century here in that aforementioned match.
Dhruv Jurel is a player I have a lot of time for, but he’s been batting at number five in the Royals middle order, meaning 7/1 looks skinny enough.
I’d rather wait in-running to back the classy right-hander to make a fifty, should he be afforded enough time at the crease.
Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings
- When: 15:00, Sunday
- Where: Mumbai
- How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket
On Sunday, the 3pm kick off sees Mumbai Indians welcome old rivals Chennai Super Kings to the Wankhede Stadium.
CSK pulled off a tense run chase when these two sides met in Chennai on the opening weekend of the season, but neither side has pulled up any trees and appear likely to content for the title.
Of the two, Mumbai are better placed right now having won their last two, taking their tally to three from seven this season.
CSK got back in the winning groove against Lucknow Super Giants, but it needed a special finish from veteran MS Dhoni to get them over the line for only their second victory of the campaign.
CSK’s lack of ammunition with the bat, particularly on a historically high-scoring ground like this, remains a big problem, and they are clearly missing the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad.
This pitch at the Wankhede is something of a puzzle because it is usually one of best for batting in IPL. However, the surface dished up on Thursday was damp and tacky, and proved very hard for quick scoring as Sunrisers Hyderabad limped to 162-5 batting first.
I don’t expect that to be the norm, with a return to type likely at some stage.
As such, 9/2 for both teams to score 200+ runs would appeal, were it not for worries about both batting units.
CSK are clearly light in that department, and with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickelton and even Rohit Sharma slowly beginning to find their range, another home win does seem most likely.
Jasprit Bumrah has returned from injury to help beef up a bowling attack already featuring Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner, and things are suddenly looking more rosy for Mumbai after a testing start.
They get the nod against a poor CSK outfit.
Preview published at 2150 BST on 17/04/25
