Cricket betting tips: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets preview and best bets for The Hundred

Richard Mann is chancing his arm at big prices when Manchester Originals host Trent Rockets in The Hundred on Monday.
1pt Jamie Overton top Manchester Originals batsman at 16/1 (Betfred)
0.5pt Tom Hartley top Manchester Originals batsman at 50/1 (General)
Things don't get any easier for Manchester Originals when they face Trent Rockets on Monday, 6.35pm, UK time.
Already rocked by the injury to star man Jos Buttler, the Originals were bundled out cheaply when brushed aside by Welsh Fire in their opening match – and the batting remains an area of real concern.
Phil Salt has taken over the captaincy and will shoulder much responsibility with the bat, but other than him, this looks a weak batting line-up which could struggle if the skipper doesn't fire at the top of the order.
As such, I'm keen to take some big prices in the middle order, and was left frustrated after 18/1 selection JAMIE OVERTON lost by three runs in the top Originals batsman market in that match with the Fire.
As I noted last week, Overton scored 202 runs in this competition last year, actually finishing the season only 30 runs behind Salt, averaging 40.40 in the process. In striking at 181.98, Overton confirmed he can catch up quickly from his middle order slot.
Up against a strong Rockets bowling attack, the Originals could quite easily find themselves in early trouble again, so don't discount the possibility of Overton being tasked with another rescue act.
He gets another go with the standout 16/1 still looking wrong, though the 15/1 and 12/1 also available is just about palatable.
Down to follow Overton at number seven is TOM HARTLEY, and England fans will be aware of his talents with the bat following a number of cameos against India in last winter's Test series.
Hartley can certainly hold a bat, as three First-Class fifties demonstrate, one of which came against Nottinghamshire as recently as May, and he might have plenty of opportunity to prove his worth in the coming weeks.
In fact, Hartley would be wise to realise that one route back into the England set-up could be by taking his promising batting to the next level.
Expect him to keep working hard on that department of his game, and with enough 50/1 on offer, I'll dutch him with Overton in the top Originals batsman market.
Posted at 1930 BST on 28/07/24
