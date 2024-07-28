Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
cricket icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Jamie Overton has turned into a very good all-rounder
Jamie Overton has turned into a very good all-rounder

Cricket betting tips: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets preview and best bets for The Hundred

By Richard Mann
19:35 · SUN July 28, 2024

Richard Mann is chancing his arm at big prices when Manchester Originals host Trent Rockets in The Hundred on Monday.

Cricket betting tips: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets

1pt Jamie Overton top Manchester Originals batsman at 16/1 (Betfred)

0.5pt Tom Hartley top Manchester Originals batsman at 50/1 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Things don't get any easier for Manchester Originals when they face Trent Rockets on Monday, 6.35pm, UK time.

Already rocked by the injury to star man Jos Buttler, the Originals were bundled out cheaply when brushed aside by Welsh Fire in their opening match – and the batting remains an area of real concern.

Phil Salt has taken over the captaincy and will shoulder much responsibility with the bat, but other than him, this looks a weak batting line-up which could struggle if the skipper doesn't fire at the top of the order.

Sky Bet offer - delete

As such, I'm keen to take some big prices in the middle order, and was left frustrated after 18/1 selection JAMIE OVERTON lost by three runs in the top Originals batsman market in that match with the Fire.

As I noted last week, Overton scored 202 runs in this competition last year, actually finishing the season only 30 runs behind Salt, averaging 40.40 in the process. In striking at 181.98, Overton confirmed he can catch up quickly from his middle order slot.

Up against a strong Rockets bowling attack, the Originals could quite easily find themselves in early trouble again, so don't discount the possibility of Overton being tasked with another rescue act.

He gets another go with the standout 16/1 still looking wrong, though the 15/1 and 12/1 also available is just about palatable.

Down to follow Overton at number seven is TOM HARTLEY, and England fans will be aware of his talents with the bat following a number of cameos against India in last winter's Test series.

Tom Hartley goes on the attack against India
Tom Hartley goes on the attack against India

Hartley can certainly hold a bat, as three First-Class fifties demonstrate, one of which came against Nottinghamshire as recently as May, and he might have plenty of opportunity to prove his worth in the coming weeks.

In fact, Hartley would be wise to realise that one route back into the England set-up could be by taking his promising batting to the next level.

Expect him to keep working hard on that department of his game, and with enough 50/1 on offer, I'll dutch him with Overton in the top Originals batsman market.

Posted at 1930 BST on 28/07/24

Related links

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....