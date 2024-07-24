Cricket betting tips: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire preview and best bets for The Hundred

Two bets from Thursday’s offering in The Hundred, when Manchester Originals take on Welsh fire at Old Trafford, starting at 6.30pm, UK time.

The Originals enjoyed a terrific campaign last term, only coming up short against Oval Invincibles in the final, but injury to Jos Buttler could prove a big blow to their campaign this time around.

Buttler’s absence should mean Phil Salt proves the key runscorer for the Manchester outfit, though I do wonder if there could now be some value in the Originals middle order.

At 18/1, I’m happy to chance JAMIE OVERTON who hits the ball a long way and has developed into a very fine all-round cricketer in limited-overs cricket, a long way from the tearaway pace bowler he once was.

It’s worth remembering that Overton scored 202 runs in this competition last year, only 30 fewer than Salt, and averaged a very impressive 40.40 in the process. A strike-rate of 181.98 last term confirms he is more than capable of catching up from the middle order.