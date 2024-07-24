Cricket betting tips: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire preview and best bets for The Hundred

Richard Mann has a couple of bets lined up in The Hundred on Thursday night, when Manchester Originals take on Welsh Fire.
2pts Glenn Phillips top Welsh Fire batsman 8/1 (General)
1pt Jamie Overton top Manchester Originals batsman at 18/1 (Betfred)
Two bets from Thursday’s offering in The Hundred, when Manchester Originals take on Welsh fire at Old Trafford, starting at 6.30pm, UK time.
The Originals enjoyed a terrific campaign last term, only coming up short against Oval Invincibles in the final, but injury to Jos Buttler could prove a big blow to their campaign this time around.
Buttler’s absence should mean Phil Salt proves the key runscorer for the Manchester outfit, though I do wonder if there could now be some value in the Originals middle order.
At 18/1, I’m happy to chance JAMIE OVERTON who hits the ball a long way and has developed into a very fine all-round cricketer in limited-overs cricket, a long way from the tearaway pace bowler he once was.
It’s worth remembering that Overton scored 202 runs in this competition last year, only 30 fewer than Salt, and averaged a very impressive 40.40 in the process. A strike-rate of 181.98 last term confirms he is more than capable of catching up from the middle order.
Without Buttler, this isn’t a strong field at all, and while Salt is sure to dominate throughout the season, he surely won't win this market every single time. As such, I’m happy to play the prices in the middle order.
For the Fire, GLENN PHILLIPS makes strong appeal at 8/1 and is backed accordingly.
The New Zealander is a real pocket rocket who is building a fine record in all formats, and impressed at the recent 50-over and T20 World Cups.
Things didn’t work out for him in this tournament last year, but later in the summer he enjoyed strong returns against England in both white-ball formats to confirm just what a class act he is.
Fit and firing following a string of good scores at the recent Lanka Premier League, Phillips’ form shouldn’t be a concern this time around, and I reckon he’s the wrong price in a batting line-up that hasn’t set the world alight in The Hundred so far.
In fact, I think Phillips is the class act in this Fire team. As such, I rate him a cracking bet at 8/1.
Posted at 1830 BST on 24/07/24
