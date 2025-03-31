Cricket betting tips: Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings preview and best bets

Lucknow Super Giants host Punjab Kings in the IPL on Tuesday – check out Richard Mann's preview and recommended bets here.
Cricket betting tips: Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings
2pts Punjab Kings to beat Lucknow Super Giants at 11/10 (General)
We finally get another look at PUNJAB KINGS on Tuesday, when they play only their second game of the IPL season away at Lucknow Super Giants, 3:00pm, UK time.
The Kings won their opening match, just about defending 244 in a high-scoring affair away at Gujarat Titians, and it would seem this is another side full of runs.
LSG have won one and lost one so far, but that win came over last year’s runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad and it’s pretty clear the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Mitch Marsh and Rishabh Pant will ensure this batting unit never dies wondering.
I do worry about that middle order, though, and I wouldn’t have total confidence in the bowling either.
LSG squandered a position of real dominance in their previous match against Delhi Capitals, remember, when the bowling went the distance in the second innings.
At 11/10, I like the chances of the Kings here, seemingly much stronger this year following the appointment of Ricky Ponting as head coach and a very good auction.
The high-class Shreyas Iyer has been brought in as captain and made an immediate impact with 97 not out in game one, while Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are other notable signings.
The bowling should be fine, led by India internationals Arshdeep Singh and Yuzi Chahal, while Marco Jansen could be key on Tuesday if he can get a good look at the dangerous Pooran early.
Jansen is a brilliant bowler to left-handers and were he able to knock over Pooran, it could be a long way back for LSG who just don't look to have the same level of depth the Kings can boast.
Published at 1140 GMT on 31/03/25
