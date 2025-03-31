Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Grand National IconGrand National
cricket icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer

Cricket betting tips: Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
Cricket
Mon March 31, 2025 · 1h ago

Lucknow Super Giants host Punjab Kings in the IPL on Tuesday – check out Richard Mann's preview and recommended bets here.

Cricket betting tips: Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings

2pts Punjab Kings to beat Lucknow Super Giants at 11/10 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

We finally get another look at PUNJAB KINGS on Tuesday, when they play only their second game of the IPL season away at Lucknow Super Giants, 3:00pm, UK time.

The Kings won their opening match, just about defending 244 in a high-scoring affair away at Gujarat Titians, and it would seem this is another side full of runs.

LSG have won one and lost one so far, but that win came over last year’s runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad and it’s pretty clear the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Mitch Marsh and Rishabh Pant will ensure this batting unit never dies wondering.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-40?sba_promo=ACQBXG40FB&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING

I do worry about that middle order, though, and I wouldn’t have total confidence in the bowling either.

LSG squandered a position of real dominance in their previous match against Delhi Capitals, remember, when the bowling went the distance in the second innings.

At 11/10, I like the chances of the Kings here, seemingly much stronger this year following the appointment of Ricky Ponting as head coach and a very good auction.

The high-class Shreyas Iyer has been brought in as captain and made an immediate impact with 97 not out in game one, while Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are other notable signings.

The bowling should be fine, led by India internationals Arshdeep Singh and Yuzi Chahal, while Marco Jansen could be key on Tuesday if he can get a good look at the dangerous Pooran early.

Jansen is a brilliant bowler to left-handers and were he able to knock over Pooran, it could be a long way back for LSG who just don't look to have the same level of depth the Kings can boast.

Published at 1140 GMT on 31/03/25

Related links

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....