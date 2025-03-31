Cricket betting tips: Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings preview and best bets

Lucknow Super Giants host Punjab Kings in the IPL on Tuesday – check out Richard Mann's preview and recommended bets here.

Cricket betting tips: Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings 2pts Punjab Kings to beat Lucknow Super Giants at 11/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

We finally get another look at PUNJAB KINGS on Tuesday, when they play only their second game of the IPL season away at Lucknow Super Giants, 3:00pm, UK time. The Kings won their opening match, just about defending 244 in a high-scoring affair away at Gujarat Titians, and it would seem this is another side full of runs. LSG have won one and lost one so far, but that win came over last year’s runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad and it’s pretty clear the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Mitch Marsh and Rishabh Pant will ensure this batting unit never dies wondering.