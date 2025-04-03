Cricket betting tips: Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians preview and best bets

Mumbai Indians finally got their season up and running with a comprehensive home victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, but are back on the road again when travelling to take on LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS on Friday, 3:00pm, UK time.

LSG are also one from three so far this season, that triumph coming over Sunrisers Hyderabad, and in a tournament that looks more wide-open than in previous years, betting against the grain might not be a bad thing.

Mumbai look awfully short here, priced at 4/6, and I’m more than happy to play the prices on the hosts at 13/10.

I’m not at all convinced by Mumbai who looked ordinary in their opening two matches, before KKR offered little resistance with a poor batting display on Monday.

Mumbai deserve plenty of credit for the way they bowled on that occasion, and seamer Ashwani Kumar looks a real find, but they still have issues with their own batting – namely the form of Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.