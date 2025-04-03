Cricket betting tips: Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians preview and best bets

Richard Mann takes a firm view when Lucknow Super Giants host Mumbai Indians in the latest offering from the IPL on Friday.
Cricket betting tips: Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians
2pts Lucknow Super Giants to beat Mumbai Indians at 13/10 (General)
Mumbai Indians finally got their season up and running with a comprehensive home victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, but are back on the road again when travelling to take on LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS on Friday, 3:00pm, UK time.
LSG are also one from three so far this season, that triumph coming over Sunrisers Hyderabad, and in a tournament that looks more wide-open than in previous years, betting against the grain might not be a bad thing.
Mumbai look awfully short here, priced at 4/6, and I’m more than happy to play the prices on the hosts at 13/10.
I’m not at all convinced by Mumbai who looked ordinary in their opening two matches, before KKR offered little resistance with a poor batting display on Monday.
Mumbai deserve plenty of credit for the way they bowled on that occasion, and seamer Ashwani Kumar looks a real find, but they still have issues with their own batting – namely the form of Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.
There could still be some tough days ahead for Mumbai, who finished bottom last season, and betting them at odds-on is fraught with danger.
LSG are by no means bombproof, either, but they really should’ve closed out the match against Delhi Capitals after posting 209-8 with the bat and then taking a bundle of early wickets.
They then downed the highly-touted Sunrisers, only to come unstuck against the impressive Punjab Kings most recently.
Time might prove that to be a better effort than it first appeared, and another score for superstar T20 batsman Nicholas Pooran means he now has returns of 75, 70 and 44 this term.
The form of Mitch Marsh has been good, too, similarly Ayush Badoni, and the likes Aiden Markram and Rishabh Pant will surely fire before too long.
LSG certainly have enough tools to take down Mumbai, especially at home, and they have to be the play at the prices.
Published at 1415 GMT on 03/04/25
