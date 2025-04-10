Cricket betting tips: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans preview and best bets

There are four games from the IPL this weekend, and Richard Mann is on hand with previews of each fixture plus his recommended bets.

Cricket betting tips: IPL 2pts Both teams to score 180+ runs Lucknow Super Giants/Gujarat Titans match at 9/4 (Sky Bet) 2pts Virat Kohli to make a fifty at 2/1 (Boylesports) 2pts Delhi Capitals to beat Mumbai Indians at evens (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans When: 11:00, Saturday

Where: Lucknow

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket First up on Saturday from the IPL is Lucknow Super Giants against Gujarat Titans, starting at 11am, UK time. The surface at Lucknow has looked a pretty good one so far this season, 172 chased down with ease in the first game, before LSG had to work hard to defend 203 in the second match at this venue. LSG come into this match having posted 238-3 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, while the Titans are currently four wins from five following a fine start to their own campaign. There is batting power galore in both line-ups. The hosts’ headline act is Nicholas Pooran, 288 runs and counting already this term at an average of 72.00. He might be the best T20 player in the world right now, and ably supporting him are fellow overseas internationals Aiden Markram and Mitch Marsh.

As for the Titans, any one of Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan can get you. So far, it’s been the latter, with three fifties and a knock of 49 from five matches. Both bowling attacks are solid, though the Titans would appear to hold the edge in that department. Nevertheless, I think there are runs in the offing here, and will be backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS at 9/4 (Sky Bet). CLICK HERE to back Kohli both teams to score 180+ runs with Sky Bet

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings When: 15:00, Saturday

Where: Hyderabad

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket It’s anyone’s guess what we’ll get from Sunrisers Hyderabad when they host Punjab Kings in the second IPL fixture on Saturday, 3pm, UK time. Sunrisers enjoyed a terrific campaign in 2024, eventually reaching the final, and resumed in similar fashion in their opening match as they amassed 286-6 on this ground against Rajasthan Royals. Since then, a series of batting failures has seen them lose four on the bounce, and they now face an uphill challenge to qualify for the playoffs. The big concern for them is the form of opening pair Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. That partnership was the driving force behind last year's success, and neither has fired this time around.

Not much to cheer for Travis Head this season

Nevertheless, should they click into gear, we know just how dangerous they are, and I’m in no rush to write off the men in orange just yet. As I’ve said previously, the Kings are shaping up well, and three wins from four matches suggests new head coach Ricky Ponting is fast working his magic. Last week’s dry, slow surface in Hyderabad was an outlier to what we have become used to seeing on this ground, one that has more recently promoted high scores. This Punjab batting line-up is really hitting its straps now, headed by Priyansh Arya who struck a magnificent century against Chennai Super Kings. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Australians Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell help form a strong top six. In the hope this Sunrisers batting line-up will come good, I’m not ruling out big runs, though neither are the bookmakers, and current quotes of 11/10 about both teams to score 200+ runs are easily passed over. Perhaps play the extreme runs lines, with both sides capable of going very big if conditions allow and their star names get going.

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru When: 11:00, Sunday

Where: Jaipur

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket Royal Challengers Bengaluru will need to bounce back quickly from Thursday’s defeat to Delhi Capitals when travelling to Jaipur to face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, 11am, UK time. Both teams have had their moments so far this term, RCB slightly better having won three from five, and in Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood they boast two of the best players in the competition.

Virat Kohli

Jaipur is different to many of the other grounds in the IPL in that huge scores are rare, but this isn’t a bad place to bat either. As Paul Krishnamurty highlights in his grounds guide here, there were no scores of 200 in five matches here in 2024, but nothing lower than 179. It’s a pretty big ground, too, meaning you might prefer to favour technical batsmen over one-dimensional boundary hitters, with those willing to pick the gaps and run well between the wickets likely to fare well. All that points to a bold showing from Virat Kohli who struck a sparkling, unbeaten 113 in the reverse fixture on this ground last season. The superstar batsman has started the season well, appearing in fine touch in registering two half-centuries. KOHLI TO MAKE A FIFTY again on Sunday looks worth a bet.

Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians When: 15:00, Sunday

Where: Delhi

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket I’ve quickly come round to the view that DELHI CAPITALS are the team to beat this year, and they can maintain their impressive, unbeaten record with a home victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday, 3pm, UK time. The Capitals made it four wins from four when downing Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, restricting their hosts to 163 with the bat before completing a cool run chase despite suffering three early losses. Yet again, KL Rahul came to the fore, following his Man of the Match performance against Chennai Super Kings with another here, this time in the shape of an unbeaten 93 from only 53 balls.

A special one pic.twitter.com/B4FmAxT9QR — K L Rahul (@klrahul) April 10, 2025