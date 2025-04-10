Cricket betting tips: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans preview and best bets

There are four games from the IPL this weekend, and Richard Mann is on hand with previews of each fixture plus his recommended bets.
Cricket betting tips: IPL
2pts Both teams to score 180+ runs Lucknow Super Giants/Gujarat Titans match at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
2pts Virat Kohli to make a fifty at 2/1 (Boylesports)
2pts Delhi Capitals to beat Mumbai Indians at evens (General)
Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans
- When: 11:00, Saturday
- Where: Lucknow
- How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket
First up on Saturday from the IPL is Lucknow Super Giants against Gujarat Titans, starting at 11am, UK time.
The surface at Lucknow has looked a pretty good one so far this season, 172 chased down with ease in the first game, before LSG had to work hard to defend 203 in the second match at this venue.
LSG come into this match having posted 238-3 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, while the Titans are currently four wins from five following a fine start to their own campaign.
There is batting power galore in both line-ups. The hosts’ headline act is Nicholas Pooran, 288 runs and counting already this term at an average of 72.00. He might be the best T20 player in the world right now, and ably supporting him are fellow overseas internationals Aiden Markram and Mitch Marsh.
As for the Titans, any one of Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan can get you. So far, it’s been the latter, with three fifties and a knock of 49 from five matches.
Both bowling attacks are solid, though the Titans would appear to hold the edge in that department.
Nevertheless, I think there are runs in the offing here, and will be backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS at 9/4 (Sky Bet).
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings
- When: 15:00, Saturday
- Where: Hyderabad
- How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket
It’s anyone’s guess what we’ll get from Sunrisers Hyderabad when they host Punjab Kings in the second IPL fixture on Saturday, 3pm, UK time.
Sunrisers enjoyed a terrific campaign in 2024, eventually reaching the final, and resumed in similar fashion in their opening match as they amassed 286-6 on this ground against Rajasthan Royals.
Since then, a series of batting failures has seen them lose four on the bounce, and they now face an uphill challenge to qualify for the playoffs.
The big concern for them is the form of opening pair Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. That partnership was the driving force behind last year's success, and neither has fired this time around.
Nevertheless, should they click into gear, we know just how dangerous they are, and I’m in no rush to write off the men in orange just yet.
As I’ve said previously, the Kings are shaping up well, and three wins from four matches suggests new head coach Ricky Ponting is fast working his magic.
Last week’s dry, slow surface in Hyderabad was an outlier to what we have become used to seeing on this ground, one that has more recently promoted high scores.
This Punjab batting line-up is really hitting its straps now, headed by Priyansh Arya who struck a magnificent century against Chennai Super Kings. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Australians Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell help form a strong top six.
In the hope this Sunrisers batting line-up will come good, I’m not ruling out big runs, though neither are the bookmakers, and current quotes of 11/10 about both teams to score 200+ runs are easily passed over.
Perhaps play the extreme runs lines, with both sides capable of going very big if conditions allow and their star names get going.
Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- When: 11:00, Sunday
- Where: Jaipur
- How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will need to bounce back quickly from Thursday’s defeat to Delhi Capitals when travelling to Jaipur to face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, 11am, UK time.
Both teams have had their moments so far this term, RCB slightly better having won three from five, and in Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood they boast two of the best players in the competition.
Jaipur is different to many of the other grounds in the IPL in that huge scores are rare, but this isn’t a bad place to bat either. As Paul Krishnamurty highlights in his grounds guide here, there were no scores of 200 in five matches here in 2024, but nothing lower than 179.
It’s a pretty big ground, too, meaning you might prefer to favour technical batsmen over one-dimensional boundary hitters, with those willing to pick the gaps and run well between the wickets likely to fare well.
All that points to a bold showing from Virat Kohli who struck a sparkling, unbeaten 113 in the reverse fixture on this ground last season.
The superstar batsman has started the season well, appearing in fine touch in registering two half-centuries. KOHLI TO MAKE A FIFTY again on Sunday looks worth a bet.
Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians
- When: 15:00, Sunday
- Where: Delhi
- How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket
I’ve quickly come round to the view that DELHI CAPITALS are the team to beat this year, and they can maintain their impressive, unbeaten record with a home victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday, 3pm, UK time.
The Capitals made it four wins from four when downing Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, restricting their hosts to 163 with the bat before completing a cool run chase despite suffering three early losses.
Yet again, KL Rahul came to the fore, following his Man of the Match performance against Chennai Super Kings with another here, this time in the shape of an unbeaten 93 from only 53 balls.
Rahul is the centrepiece to a strong and versatile Capitals batting line-up, and he’d again be my pick in the top match batsman market if pushed.
That’s not to say Mumbai don’t have some big hitters in their own batting unit, namely Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, but this is a side with holes in it.
The batting has yet to really click, as illustrated by only one win from five this term, and even the return of bowling spreahead Jasprit Bumrah couldn’t save them when they lost to RCB earlier in the week.
The Capitals represent an even tougher test for Mumbai, perhaps as tough as it gets, and the home attack looks to have the edge, featuring Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav.
Those bowlers could prove the defining factor on a ground generally reliable for big runs, and the Capitals are value to win the match at even-money.
Preview published at 1240 GMT on 11/04/25
Related links
- Paul Krishnamurty's IPL guide to the grounds
- Click here for Sky Bet's cricket odds
- Latest Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.