Cricket betting tips: Kolkata Knights Riders v Gujarat Titans preview and best bets

Eden Gardens has historically been one of the best places to bat in IPL, and that still remains true today.

In three matches here so far this season, we’ve seen three scores of 200, including 238 and 234 in the same game.

Kolkata Knight Riders entertain high-flying Gujarat Titans at 3pm, UK Time, on Monday, and more big runs could be in the offing.

The Titans are hot from chasing down 204 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, as is their star overseas batsman Jos Buttler who struck 97 not out from 54 balls.