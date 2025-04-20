Menu icon
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill

Cricket betting tips: Kolkata Knights Riders v Gujarat Titans preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
Cricket
Sun April 20, 2025 · 5 min ago

Richard Mann continues to fire in the IPL winners, and has a strong fancy when Kolkata Knight Riders host Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Cricket betting tips: IPL

2pts Both teams to score 200+ runs at 5/2 (Sky Bet)

Eden Gardens has historically been one of the best places to bat in IPL, and that still remains true today.

In three matches here so far this season, we’ve seen three scores of 200, including 238 and 234 in the same game.

Kolkata Knight Riders entertain high-flying Gujarat Titans at 3pm, UK Time, on Monday, and more big runs could be in the offing.

The Titans are hot from chasing down 204 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, as is their star overseas batsman Jos Buttler who struck 97 not out from 54 balls.

With Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan opening the batting, this Titans top three is a particularly fearsome one that should continue to post high scores.

As for the hosts, they haven’t been as consistent, but that score of 234 mentioned above was their doing in a losing cause, and they also posted 200 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and then chased down 104 against Chennai Super Kings in 10.1 overs.

Veterans Ajinkya Rahane and Quinton de Kock are the headline acts here, but Angkrish Raghuvanshi is an exceptional young talent while Andre Russell is there to add the finishing touches.

This looks a match for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 200+ RUNS and 5/2, though generally short enough, is perfectly acceptable on this ground.

Preview published at 1700 BST on 20/04/25

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

