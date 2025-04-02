Cricket betting tips: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad preview and best bets

Richard Mann has one bet for Thursday's action from the IPL, when Kolkata Knight Riders entertain Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Cricket betting tips: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad
2pts Angkrish Raghuvanshi top Kolkata Knight Riders batsman at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of IPL 2024, but these two sides renew hostilities at Eden Gardens on Thursday, 3:00pm, UK time, under more gloomy skies.
Both have lost two of their three matches so far this season, with major batting issues suggesting things are going to be much tougher this time around.
KKR were particularly disappointing when rolled out for only 116 on an excellent pitch at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, and they are clearly missing Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer, key components of their batting unit last year but now at different franchises.
Sunrisers, for my money, don’t look to have as many issues, and perhaps punters just need to accept that incredible highs and disappointing lows will become the norm with this ultra-aggressive batting line-up.
It's worth remembering that Sunrisers posted 286-6 in their opening match win over Rajasthan Royals, and the likes of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen are sure to click at some stage.
Sunrisers look the right favourites here, with their problems surely only temporary, and plenty will be prepared to forgive their two recent flops and take 4/5 about the visitors resuming winning ways.
This is always a good place to bat, so anything is possible with these two teams, for all it’s hard to have maximum faith in either outfit at present.
The one bet standing out at this stage is ANGKRISH RAGHUVANSHI in the top KKR batsman market.
The 20-year-old looks a fine prospect and has impressed already this season, scores of 30, 22 not out and 26 revealing an elegant technique and plenty of time against quick bowlers.
In truth, he looked head and shoulders above his teammates against Mumbai Indians and, with Sunil Narine one of a few struggling in the KKR batting line-up, this looks a market to be betting on.
Raghuvanshi fits the bill and 9/2 looks fair about a young man expected to bat at number three again.
Published at 1515 GMT on 02/04/25
