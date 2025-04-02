Cricket betting tips: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad preview and best bets

Richard Mann has one bet for Thursday's action from the IPL, when Kolkata Knight Riders entertain Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Cricket betting tips: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad 2pts Angkrish Raghuvanshi top Kolkata Knight Riders batsman at 5/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of IPL 2024, but these two sides renew hostilities at Eden Gardens on Thursday, 3:00pm, UK time, under more gloomy skies. Both have lost two of their three matches so far this season, with major batting issues suggesting things are going to be much tougher this time around. KKR were particularly disappointing when rolled out for only 116 on an excellent pitch at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, and they are clearly missing Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer, key components of their batting unit last year but now at different franchises. Sunrisers, for my money, don’t look to have as many issues, and perhaps punters just need to accept that incredible highs and disappointing lows will become the norm with this ultra-aggressive batting line-up.