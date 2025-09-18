Cricket betting tips: Ireland v England second T20I preview and best bets

There's more T20I action for England's cricketers on Friday, when they renew hostilities with Ireland in Dublin.

Cricket betting tips: Ireland v England 2pts Craig Young top Ireland bowler at 16/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Ireland made a decent fist of the opening T20I at the Malahide Cricket Club on Wednesday, but as expected, England were ultimately too strong as they ran out four-wicket victors. I remain of the view that this is a high-scoring ground, and Ireland batted well for their first-innings total of 196-3. Between the two sides, 22 sixes were scored on Wednesday, but the forecast for Friday is not as promising, so a rain-shortened match could be on the cards. That forecast also tempers enthusiasm for a bat in the respective top batsman markets, for all I wasn’t overly keen anyway.

However, I will be sticking with CRAIG YOUNG to be top Ireland bowler. Young couldn’t land in the series opener, but I thought he was the pick of the home attack. In fact, his final figures of 3-0-26-0 were somewhat respectable in the context of the match. Young was the only bowler in the Ireland camp able to keep Phil Salt and Jos Buttler on their toes to some degree, and he was a shade unlucky overall, especially when bowling to Sam Curran. With Mark Adair and Josh Little absent, Young is the attack leader for Ireland and his T20I strike-rate of 16.5 is very respectable. He has 84 wickets to his name already in this format, so the 35-year-old clearly knows what he’s doing, and as the standout in this attack, his should get his reward before the series is out. Preview published at 1255 BST on 18/09/25