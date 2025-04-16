Menu icon
Nehal Wadhera of Punjab Kings
Nehal Wadhera of Punjab Kings

Cricket betting tips: IPL Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
Cricket
Wed April 16, 2025 · 3h ago

Richard Mann's IPL previews have provided plenty of winners of late, and he has a strong view on Friday's clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.

Cricket betting tips: IPL

2pts Nehal Wadhera top Punjab Kings batsman at 15/2 (bet365, Boylesports)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bid to maintain their strong start to the season when hosting Punjab Kings on Friday, 3pm, UK time.

Things are also going pretty well for Punjab who defended 111 in a fantastic win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

Prior to that, Punjab’s batting has been most impressive, and I’m keen to side with the exciting NEHAL WADHERA in the top Punjab Kings batsman market here.

As a left-hander, Wadhera will be vital to combat RCB spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, so expect a promotion up the order for him.

That’s exactly what happened when Wadhera stroked an unbeaten 43 from number four against Lucknow Super Giants, and he followed up with a 41-ball 62 against Rajasthan Royals.

Wadhera is a super player, another fine young, Indian batting talent, and 15/2 looks very fair.

It's worth noting that while we haven't yet seen the big runs this season we have come to expect on this ground, that was the case early in last year's competition before normal service was resumed.

Don't discount the possibility of a high-scoring contest on Friday.

Updated at 1350 BST on 16/04/25

