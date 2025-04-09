Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
cricket icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
cricket icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Delhi Capitals paceman Mitchell Starc
Delhi Capitals paceman Mitchell Starc

Cricket betting tips: IPL Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
Cricket
Wed April 09, 2025 · 7 min ago

Richard Mann previews Thursday's action from the IPL, where Delhi Capitals are fancied to maintain their impressive start to the season.

Cricket betting tips: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals

2pts Delhi Capitals to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 11/10 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Royal Challengers Bengaluru again looked good when claiming a hard-fought victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, but they could be in for a much sterner examination when hosting DELHI CAPITALS on Thursday.

The Capitals are now unbeaten in three matches, having displayed their versatility with a fine win away to Chennai Super Kings at the weekend, and I make them a bet at 11/10 keep that winning record in tact here.

I just love how this Capitals line-up is shaping up. The batting has a wonderful mix of youthful exuberance, both homegrown and in the overseas ranks, while in Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul, their top order features two experienced heads, both high-class players.

Rahul was outstanding against CSK. In a tournament seemingly obsessed with big scores, Rahul had the nous to realise the pitch in Chennai wasn’t a 200+ plus one, and that getting his side to anything in the region of 180 batting first would highly likely win them the game.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-40?sba_promo=ACQBXG40FB&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING

And that’s just what he did, holding the innings together with a masterful 77 from 51 balls. In reply, CSK were always struggling in conditions and fell well short.

I think the Capitals have the personnel to play in different ways and different styles, and both home and away, they will continue to be a tough nut to crack.

The bowling has impressed, too. Mitchell Starc is taking wickets for fun, and in Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, the Capitals have two very fine spinners in their attack.

I don’t want to knock RCB too much, especially with Virat Kohli and Rajat Ratidar among the runs, and Josh Hazlewood arguably the best bowler in the competition so far.

But depth is an issue for them, especially when matched up against this terrifically, well-balanced Capitals XI, and that makes the visitors a bet at odds-against.

Published at 1325 GMT on 09/04/25

Related links

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....