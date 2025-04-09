Cricket betting tips: IPL Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Thursday's action from the IPL, where Delhi Capitals are fancied to maintain their impressive start to the season.
Cricket betting tips: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals
2pts Delhi Capitals to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 11/10 (General)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru again looked good when claiming a hard-fought victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, but they could be in for a much sterner examination when hosting DELHI CAPITALS on Thursday.
The Capitals are now unbeaten in three matches, having displayed their versatility with a fine win away to Chennai Super Kings at the weekend, and I make them a bet at 11/10 keep that winning record in tact here.
I just love how this Capitals line-up is shaping up. The batting has a wonderful mix of youthful exuberance, both homegrown and in the overseas ranks, while in Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul, their top order features two experienced heads, both high-class players.
Rahul was outstanding against CSK. In a tournament seemingly obsessed with big scores, Rahul had the nous to realise the pitch in Chennai wasn’t a 200+ plus one, and that getting his side to anything in the region of 180 batting first would highly likely win them the game.
And that’s just what he did, holding the innings together with a masterful 77 from 51 balls. In reply, CSK were always struggling in conditions and fell well short.
I think the Capitals have the personnel to play in different ways and different styles, and both home and away, they will continue to be a tough nut to crack.
The bowling has impressed, too. Mitchell Starc is taking wickets for fun, and in Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, the Capitals have two very fine spinners in their attack.
I don’t want to knock RCB too much, especially with Virat Kohli and Rajat Ratidar among the runs, and Josh Hazlewood arguably the best bowler in the competition so far.
But depth is an issue for them, especially when matched up against this terrifically, well-balanced Capitals XI, and that makes the visitors a bet at odds-against.
Published at 1325 GMT on 09/04/25
