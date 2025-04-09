Cricket betting tips: IPL Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals preview and best bets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru again looked good when claiming a hard-fought victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, but they could be in for a much sterner examination when hosting DELHI CAPITALS on Thursday.

The Capitals are now unbeaten in three matches, having displayed their versatility with a fine win away to Chennai Super Kings at the weekend, and I make them a bet at 11/10 keep that winning record in tact here.

I just love how this Capitals line-up is shaping up. The batting has a wonderful mix of youthful exuberance, both homegrown and in the overseas ranks, while in Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul, their top order features two experienced heads, both high-class players.

Rahul was outstanding against CSK. In a tournament seemingly obsessed with big scores, Rahul had the nous to realise the pitch in Chennai wasn’t a 200+ plus one, and that getting his side to anything in the region of 180 batting first would highly likely win them the game.