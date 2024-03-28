Cricket betting tips: IPL – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders preview and best bets

The likes of Andre Russell and Virat Kohli are on show in the IPL on Good Friday, when Richard Mann is expecting big runs to be the theme of the day.

Cricket betting tips: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders 1pt Rinku Singh top Kolkata Knight Riders batsman at 8/1 (Boylesports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

We didn’t see the big runs we usually expect at the Chinnaswamy Stadium when Royals Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their home season with victory over Punjab Kings on Monday, but I’ll be keeping faith on Good Friday. RCB entertain Kolkata Knights Riders for this one, starting at 2:00pm UK time, and with two strong batting line-ups on show, big runs should be the order of the day. Wednesday’s offering from the IPL saw Sunrisers Hyderabad blast 277-3 against the mighty Mumbai Indians on a ground not generally known for big runs, and Mumbai hit 246-5 in reply, just highlighting what is now possible in T20 cricket. Batsmen at home in Bengaluru Conversely, this ground is renowned for runs and in IPL2023, we saw five scores of 200 or more in seven completed matches at this venue. We also had two more scores of above 190, and a couple more scores of 180.

The usual traits associated with this ground weren’t quite as evident on Monday, but a poor Kings outfit still posted 176-6 batting first, and despite losing a clutch of early wickets, RCB chased down their victory target to win by four wickets. Generally, the pitvh Bengaluru is a true one which rarely offers much sideways movement and plays well under lights. It is also a very small ground, meaning the margin for error for bowlers is minimal. A return to normal in terms of the pitch, and we can expect more big scores. Batting power suggests bet big runs The RCB batsmen have been filling their boots here for years now, led by Virat Kohli who at present might just be batting as well as he has ever done. The same comment is applicable to Glenn Maxwell, while old timers Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik show no signs of slowing down just yet. KKR’s own batting unit is also formidable. Phil Salt was an excellent late signing and started with a half-century against SRH, before Ramandeep Singh (35 from 17 balls), Rinku Singh (25 from 15) and Andre Russell (64 from 25) finished the job in style.

Virat Kohli was in the runs earlier in the week

Having been 119-6 after 13.5 overs in that match, KKR stormed to what proved to be a match-winning score of 208-7. This isn’t uncommon for this KKR side, and more big runs and strong finishes should be in the offing from the men in purple. Though inconsistent, KKR pulled off numerous big finishes with the bat last season. As such, the 4/1 available with Betway for both teams to score 180+ runs looks an absolutely knocking bet, and Sky Bet's 7/4 is much closer to the mark. You're looking at 6/5 with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook. With Betway way out on a limb, I won't be adding this one to the recommended bets, but those who can take that 4/1 are advised to do so. Even 3/1 (Sky Bet) for both teams to score 190+ runs appears fair enough. Rinku to provide late rockets Finally, I continue to have a very high opinion of RINKU SINGH and will be backing him in the top KKR batsman market at 8/1. Rinku was one of the stars of IPL2023, with his swashbuckling finishing earning him international recognition with India and suggesting he has a huge future at all levels.

Rinku Singh clears the ropes

Despite apparently being disadvantaged by batting in the middle order, Rinku still ended last season as KKR's leading runscorer, his 474 runs coming at an average of 59.25, with four half-centuries. Rinku actually faced more balls than any other KKR batsman last term, so on balance, I'm happy enough to chance the middle order, for all there will be times when he is held back too late to the win the market. This is a seriously good player and on a ground that has so often suited late finishers, I'm keen to play at the current odds. Preview published at 1225 GMT on 28/03/24